Places to Visit in the D.C. Area 

As a Washington, D.C. native, I am here to share my favorite things to do in the area. From museum visits to restaurants here are some places to check out around the D.C. area.

Pinstripes

Located in Georgetown, Pinstripes offers great dining options as well as bowling and bocce. With weekly specials and Sunday brunch, this spot is a fun spot to hang out with family and friends in the city.

Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden

If you love contemporary art then Hirshhorn Museum is the place to visit! Located right by the National Mall, this museum offers an immersive experience of bringing together art and people through not just paintings, but through digital media, performances, and technology. This is one of my favorite places to take pictures in because the museum has so many unique exhibits to explore. Make sure to check out the museum shop on the first floor and the Dolcezza Cafe for gelato and coffee.

Eastern Market

To truly immerse yourself in D.C. culture stop by Eastern Market. Located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, this is a market that includes local food vendors and artists to check out. One of my favorite markets to check out is the Fresh Tuesday Farmers Market where local vendors sell fresh produce, meat, and cheese from 3pm-7pm. Not only will you find food, but there is live music for entertainment.

Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria, located right outside the D.C. area, has so much to offer. With it being located by the water, you can take the Water Taxi over to the National Harbor. I also recommend exploring the local businesses and restaurants in the area. Make sure you head over to the Torpedo Factory to buy pieces from local artists.

There is so much to do and explore in D.C. These locations offer a lot of fun for visitors to do in the area. Safe travels, and enjoy!