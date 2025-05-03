The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are very few times in my life thus far where I have truly understood the line from William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” that states, “Parting is such sweet sorrow.” However, as I get ready to leave college, I have found a new appreciation and understanding of the famous author’s beautiful words. Her Campus has been an important part of my day-to-day life for several years now. Starting out as a staff writer, becoming a mentor to new members, becoming our chapters treasurer, and even participating in the internship opportunity has provided me with a plethora of wonderful opportunities I wouldn’t trade for the world.

I originally joined Her Campus because my major did not provide opportunities to write other than laboratory reports for degree-required classes. Writing is an activity I have always enjoyed, and I was looking for more ways to get involved around campus. It seemed like the perfect organization to not only meet new people but diversify my life. Each article was something new to share with the world, even if it was just my thoughts on something small. Even if no one reads what I’ve published, it was a way to challenge myself to think creatively in contrast to the other events taking place in my life.

This organization turned out to be so much more than just a creative outlet. Bonding activities and brand partnerships aided in my own personal growth and self-discovery. Learning to be myself and enjoy my feminine side has been a great struggle. Partnerships with Sunbum, garnier, and Sol de Janeiro showed me that my dislike for beauty products in the past may just have just been the pressure to like what was popular or what worked for others. I was able to find products that I could add to my own routine that don’t make me feel like I am hiding behind a mask to belong.

The ultimate reason saying goodbye is so difficult, as I am in the penultimate week before graduation, is the myriad of people I have grown to know and love throughout my time in Her Campus. Not only have they been a fantastic support system but a source of laughter in times of darkness. These individuals are who have taught me the true meaning of Shakespeare’s work, for it’s not goodbye, just goodbye for now.