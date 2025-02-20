Onto the Next: Top Cities for Post-Graduate Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Congratulations, You have just graduated college! What are you doing with your degree? Are you moving back home? Do you miss college yet? How are you liking the real world? Okay, now I’m overwhelmed, but I’m here to help you find the answer to one of those questions. Where are you moving to post-grad?

Every city, big or small, has its own unique set of opportunities. Choosing the right one can shape your early career, friendships, and lifestyle in ways you may not have considered. With this guide, we will cover important factors to help you decide and put a spotlight on some top cities in the United States. Whether your goal is to work your way up in the corporate world or just explore a new way of life, I’m here to help you find your perfect post-grad city.

When looking at moving in any stage of life, there are four core factors to take into consideration:

The cost of living seems daunting, but when broken down, it focuses on income compared to expenses. It is important to calculate the cost of living in different cities to ensure your financial stability when starting out fresh. There are tons of online calculators, but the ones I have found to be the easiest and most accurate are NerdWallet, CNN Money, and Bankrate.

When it comes to job hunting, location matters—big time, some cities are industry hubs, offering post-grads a concentrated pool of opportunities. Lots of major cities such as New York City, San Francisco, and Chicago have distinct job market trends. NYC is known for its media and finance industries, San Francisco’s leading industries include IT, software, and biotech, and Chicago has a large impact on food innovation and manufacturing. Depending on your degree, interests, and goals, some cities may be a better fit for you.

Any city’s social scene is a big talking point when discussing its reputation. You may have heard of Miami’s clubs or the strip in Las Vegas. There are many options when choosing a city, whether you are looking for one with bustling nightlife or one with a focus on thriving communities for young professionals. From networking happy hours to intramural sports leagues, these gatherings can help you meet like-minded peers. There’s a city out there with a social scene that suits your style.

Quality of life is the degree to which an individual is healthy, comfortable, and able to participate in or enjoy life events. This can refer to the green spaces in an urban city, the healthcare access, and safety standards. Seattle is recognized as one of the greenest cities in the United States, with an air quality index of 36. Boston is known for being safe, as it leads the way in decreasing murder rates across the country. All of these factors will directly influence your comfort and experience in any city, so consider what matters most to you.

Spotlight on Large U.S. Cities:

New York City has some of the best job opportunities with its unlimited networking possibilities, and it’s home to some of the biggest names in Tech, Marketing, and Apparel. NYC has also been listed in the top 5 of Forbes 15 Safest Large Cities in the US (with a population over 300,000). With great cuisine from around the world and bustling nightlife, New York City could be the door to the next chapter of your life.

Chicago, hugging the west side of Lake Michigan, has been named the “Best Big City in the U.S.” by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards for the past 8 years in a row. Chicago is recognized for its impressive architecture, brewing scene, amazing museums, and cutting-edge restaurants. Every foodie dreams of Chicago’s dining options, and as a self-declared foodie, I always look forward to a handcrafted hot dog from Portillos or a rich deep dish from Lou’s. Chicago’s vibrant culture and unforgettable flavors make it a city that captivates the heart and satisfies the soul.

The Emerald City holds potential for a recent college grad who is looking for city life but wants to keep a green thumb. Seattle prioritizes actions and initiatives that foster healthy people, healthy communities, and a healthy and flourishing natural environment. If you didn’t know already, there is a large coffee scene in this city, and it’s the home to the first Starbucks and many other coffee shops that are the perfect place to meet new people. With its unique blend of urban energy and environmental consciousness, Seattle offers the perfect setting for growth, connection, and endless possibilities.

Deciding where to move after college is one of the most exciting and impactful choices you’ll make. From evaluating the cost of living and job opportunities to considering the social scene and quality of life, each factor plays a role in shaping your future. Whether you’re drawn to the fast-paced hustle of a major metropolis or the charm of a city with a close-knit community, there’s a place that aligns with your goals and dreams. Take your time, do your research, and trust yourself to make the choice that feels right.