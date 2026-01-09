Need a Good Cry? Here Are The Movies That Finally Got Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve never been much of a movie crier. But every once in a while, a movie sneaks past all my emotional defenses and completely shatters me. These are the ones that did it, the films that caught me off guard, ruined my mascara, and reminded me that I do, in fact, have the ability to shed some tears.

Turner and Hooch: My first ever movie cry. Seven-year-old me was not prepared and was absolutely blindsided by that ending. Thanks, Dad, for showing me this awful movie.

A Man Called Otto: I didn’t expect to cry over a grumpy old man, but the way this movie shows second chances and grief wrecked me. Wanted a cozy Tom Hanks movie and instead got an emotional crisis.

The Notebook: Call me basic and say what you want, but I watched this movie once at 19 and swore I’d never do it again. There’s a reason everyone says they cry during this film — it’s sad.

About Time: Thought this was a cute, light-hearted rom-com; instead, I was hit with the most devastating, mascara-running, gut-wrenching movie to watch. 10/10 movie. 0/10 emotional stability.

Go Karts: Somehow, this teen racing movie and beating a video game make for the worst combo. Feel-good underdog story? More like a full emotional spiral.

The Wild Robot: I will be holding Delta Airlines personally responsible for the emotional damage this movie caused me on my flight back from Italy, and the sniffing my poor neighbors had to endure.

Clouds: Just sad. That’s it. No witty remarks, no emotional prep — just go watch it and bring tissues.

I might not cry often, but when I do, it’s because the movie blindsided me with something real — love, loss, or unfortunately, doing anything with a dog that’s not sunshine and rainbows. Watch at your own risk (and maybe keep tissues and emotional support snacks nearby).