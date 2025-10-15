My Top 5 Favorite Hobbies And Why

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With school work, my job, and extracurricular activities, I usually am always so busy dividing my time between those aspects of my life. However, whenever I get the chance, I love relaxing with some of my favorite hobbies. So, without further ado, here are my top favorite hobbies that will make me lose track of time.

Reading

I used to be a bookworm when I was in elementary school, but as I grew up, I never really had the time to sit down and read. But, I recently got back into reading this past summer, and I immediately fell in love with it again. It’s such a classic hobby, but it’s classic for a reason. Most recently, I read “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom, and it’s one of my favorite reads.

Crocheting

Now, not by any means am I an expert, but it’s still fun to practice. YouTube has been such a tremendous help in learning new things to create, as well as the basics, and it’s been such a relaxing thing to do. Additionally, I get to gift my creations to my friends and family, which is a plus! I’ve also got my friends into crocheting as well, so it’s always nice to talk about what we’ve recently made.

Glass painting

This is such a fun one. I used to do this activity with my friends on girls’ nights during high school. We’d get a bunch of drinking glasses, along with glass paint and a few paintbrushes, and unleash our artistic skills! Although my painting and drawing skills are lacking, it was still fun to spend time with my friends doing a really fun and practical activity. Now I do this activity both by myself and with my boyfriend, which makes a night-in super fun.

Hiking

I’m originally from Northern Virginia, so I grew up hiking in Shenandoah National Park. I used to go with my family when I was younger, and with my friends as I grew older. I’m a super active person, so I absolutely adore going on hikes, especially on trails with beautiful scenery, which is exactly what Shenandoah National Park offers. However, since I started college, I haven’t been able to hike as much, but every time I go home for summer break, I always try to go at least three times, as it’s such a relaxing experience, with the ability to see breathtaking views.

Baking

I absolutely adore baking. I’m always the go-to person when it comes to baking cakes for birthday parties, desserts for potlucks, cookies for the holidays and bread for picnic sandwiches. I’ve always had a knack for baking, and I find myself using any excuse to bake. However, since starting college, I haven’t been able to bake as much due to my busy schedule, but I still try to find time to. What’s especially motivating for me is the fact that my friends and family all love the products that I bake! One of my favorite desserts to bake is Snickerdoodle cookies.

There you have it, the official list of my top five favorite hobbies! Although I find myself so busy at times, I try to take some time to take care of myself, especially through creative outlets that I enjoy.