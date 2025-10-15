Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Rebecca Grant from Unsplash
My Top 5 Favorite Hobbies And Why

Amy Cho Student Contributor, Michigan State University
With school work, my job, and extracurricular activities, I usually am always so busy dividing my time between those aspects of my life. However, whenever I get the chance, I love relaxing with some of my favorite hobbies. So, without further ado, here are my top favorite hobbies that will make me lose track of time.

Reading

I used to be a bookworm when I was in elementary school, but as I grew up, I never really had the time to sit down and read. But, I recently got back into reading this past summer, and I immediately fell in love with it again. It’s such a classic hobby, but it’s classic for a reason. Most recently, I read “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom, and it’s one of my favorite reads.

Crocheting 

Now, not by any means am I an expert, but it’s still fun to practice. YouTube has been such a tremendous help in learning new things to create, as well as the basics, and it’s been such a relaxing thing to do. Additionally, I get to gift my creations to my friends and family, which is a plus! I’ve also got my friends into crocheting as well, so it’s always nice to talk about what we’ve recently made.

Glass painting

This is such a fun one. I used to do this activity with my friends on girls’ nights during high school. We’d get a bunch of drinking glasses, along with glass paint and a few paintbrushes, and unleash our artistic skills! Although my painting and drawing skills are lacking, it was still fun to spend time with my friends doing a really fun and practical activity. Now I do this activity both by myself and with my boyfriend, which makes a night-in super fun.

Hiking

I’m originally from Northern Virginia, so I grew up hiking in Shenandoah National Park. I used to go with my family when I was younger, and with my friends as I grew older. I’m a super active person, so I absolutely adore going on hikes, especially on trails with beautiful scenery, which is exactly what Shenandoah National Park offers. However, since I started college, I haven’t been able to hike as much, but every time I go home for summer break, I always try to go at least three times, as it’s such a relaxing experience, with the ability to see breathtaking views.

Baking

I absolutely adore baking. I’m always the go-to person when it comes to baking cakes for birthday parties, desserts for potlucks, cookies for the holidays and bread for picnic sandwiches. I’ve always had a knack for baking, and I find myself using any excuse to bake. However, since starting college, I haven’t been able to bake as much due to my busy schedule, but I still try to find time to. What’s especially motivating for me is the fact that my friends and family all love the products that I bake! One of my favorite desserts to bake is Snickerdoodle cookies. 

There you have it, the official list of my top five favorite hobbies! Although I find myself so busy at times, I try to take some time to take care of myself, especially through creative outlets that I enjoy.

Amy Cho

MSU '26

Amy Cho is a member of Her Campus at MSU. She is a chapter member who monthly articles and publishes them for her audience. Cho is a senior at Michigan State University majoring in Communication with a concentration in Mediated Communication and Journalism with a minor in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously written multiple articles for her high school's newspaper and has appeared on the school news channel. In her free time, Cho enjoys spending time with her family and friends, watching cheesy movies with her boyfriend, and tackling various arts-and-crafts projects.