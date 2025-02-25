My top 5 favorite fall movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Throughout the “-ber” months (September, October, November, December), there’s nothing I enjoy more than getting cozy and watching a good movie. Although there are so many movies to choose from, I seemingly always stick to roughly these five. I can watch any of these movies on repeat, even during other seasons of the year. I am by no means a movie critic, however, I believe all of these movies fit perfectly into the fall theme.

“Little Women”

The first movie I enjoy watching is “Little Women,” specifically the 2019 version. I’m not sure whether it’s the heartwarming and deep themes, or Timothée Chalamet that make it so enjoyable. Either way, the amount of shots of snow, fireplaces, and overall warm tones of the movie makes me immediately think of comfort.

“Practical Magic”

The second movie I enjoy watching is “Practical Magic.” I remember first watching this movie when I was little with my sister and mom. Even though this is more of a Halloween movie, the soundtrack is so iconic that I can’t help but dance under my blanket. Plus, a good witchy movie sets the perfect tone for the holidays.

“Knives Out”

The third movie I enjoy watching is “Knives Out.” This movie screams fall to me, especially seeing Chris Evans in his cardigan. Along with that, who doesn’t love a good murder mystery? Set during the winter, the background looks, usually, exactly how it does right outside my window, perfectly setting the right mood.

“Love at First Sight”

The fourth movie I enjoy watching is “Love at First Sight.” This is not as classic as the other movies, but if you haven’t watched it, I highly recommend doing so. It’s a somewhat sad, yet light hearted romantic comedy, and who doesn’t love watching a romcom on a cozy night in? Another thing that makes this movie remind me of fall is all of the sunsets and lighting. The majority of the movie has orange and yellow lighting, and I associate both of those colors heavily with fall, mainly due to the leaves changing color.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

The fifth and final movie I enjoy watching is “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” Finishing this list with one of the most iconic romantic comedy movies just felt right. Even though this movie doesn’t take place in fall, it’s one of my all time comfort movies. During the “-ber” months all I want to watch is a movie that I absolutely love and one that ends with a heartwarming ending. This one, along with Matthew McConaughey, has both of those.

There are plenty of movies that you can watch during the fall, or any of the other “-ber” months, but I recommend trying out some of these picks. All of them are easily in my top 10 favorite movies, and fit perfectly into the cozy fall theme. If nothing else, watch them for the plots, cinematography, and best of all, the casting.