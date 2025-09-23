My Top 5 Fantasy Series Recommendations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately, my reads have consisted of novels purely from the fantasy genre. I have been an avid reader all my life, and I often tend to pick up a fantasy novel over any other genre. However, I always find myself in a slump when I finish whatever book I was reading, and I cannot choose the next one from my ever-growing TBR list. To help readers who may be in a similar situation, I have compiled a list of fantasy recommendations that every fantasy enthusiast should read.

“Mistborn”

I believe “Mistborn,” a trilogy written by Brandon Sanderson, is the series that should be at the top of everyone’s TBR list. The series is filled with twists, suspense, action, and it has one of the coolest magic systems I have ever read. If you want to immerse yourself in a world filled with relatable characters and a strong female lead, this is that series. It is a perfect read for fans of the “found family” trope or for anyone who enjoys the “Six of Crows” duology. Sanderson can perfectly encapsulate a fantastical world with an epic magic system in this series that any avid fantasy reader will enjoy.

“The Stormlight Archive”

Yes, Branderson Sanderson makes the list again. To me, his books capture everything I enjoy in a fantasy novel. “The Stormlight Archive” is a series with five books (the fifth one being newly released) that are each more than 1,000 pages long. Despite the lengthy reads, I was fully immersed the whole time and often stayed up late into the night, consuming the addictive plot. The series contains a complex world entirely different from our own and incredible characters that are compelling and relatable. Before completing this series, I had never truly read high fantasy. I can now confidently say that no matter if you have never read a high fantasy novel or if you only read high fantasy, this series will dazzle both groups alike.

“The Poppy War”

Loosely based on historical events such as the Opium Wars and colonialism, “The Poppy War” written by R. F. Kuang, perfectly encapsulates the dark fantasy genre. This series is perfect for readers who enjoy a questionable main character and stories that are a little darker. I would check the trigger warnings before diving headfirst into the series, as many scenes are disturbing and gruesome. However, the series was eye-opening in several ways, and it encapsulates the effects of war on the individual as well as society. Rin, the main character, is one of my favorite characters out of any fantasy novel because of her badass personality and her unreliable narrations. I would heavily recommend this series to anyone because it covers such important topics and is a beautifully written story that will leave you staring at the wall for hours.

“Crescent City”

On lists like these, Sarah J. Maas typically makes an appearance. However, she is more commonly known for her popular series “Throne of Glass” and “A Court of Thorns and Roses.” While I have read these novels and can speak positively about them, I believe her “Crescent City” trilogy is the best of her works. The series is set in a modern city, unlike her other books, and includes a “found family” trope as well as a steamy romance. The plot and action scenes are vividly written, immersing readers in a world filled with fae, sprites, and messenger otters. I thoroughly enjoyed the twisty plot and the dramatic climax. I would certainly recommend the series to anyone who is a fan of Sarah J. Maas or to anyone who wants to dive into the urban fantasy genre.

“This Woven Kingdom”

The name Tahereh Mafi brings to mind the series “Shatter Me” for most readers. While that series is one I would recommend as well, I want to cover her more underground series, “This Woven Kingdom.” The writing is captivating, elegant, and it follows a kind and strong feminine lead embroiled in a love triangle. I easily fell in love with the world and the heartwarming characters. Additionally, the series is based on Persian mythology, setting it apart from other fantasy novels. Mafi has planned the series to be five books long, but only three are currently out. Despite this, I would still recommend picking up this series before it becomes the next big sensation, as I am sure that people will soon start to recognize the beauty of this series.