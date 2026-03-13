My Top 10 Live Performances From The 2026 Grammys

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From iconic fashion moments to incredible performances, the Grammys is always one of the biggest pop culture moments of the year. During each Grammy Awards, some of the most influential artists perform with highlights from Best New Artist nominees to renowned Grammy winners. As a lover of music, I always look forward to these live performances. This year, there were definitely some performers that stood out more than others. The following list is the top 10 performances that were unique and memorable to me.

10. Tribute by Reba McIntyre, Lukas Nelson, and Brandi Carlile

Every Grammys show, there are tribute performances for musicians that have passed during that year. For the 2026 show there were three. The first being by Reba McIntyre, Lukas Nelson, and Brandi Carlile who performed “Trailblazer (Dream Chaser Version)” by Reba McIntyre. I think that this song was a perfect choice for this performance. It was mellow and touching and to be performed by some of the best artists of our time gave an added level to its quality. Unlike some of the other performances, there was less production and flair, but it made a lot of sense as it was a respectful tribute not meant to be exclusively for entertainment.

9. Leon Thomas

Before this year’s Grammys I did not really know who Leon Thomas was. In fact, when I saw who was nominated for Best New Artist, I had to look up who he was. However, his performance was extremely memorable to me. It wasn’t anything too big or showy, but it displayed his quality as an artist very well. Both his vocals and instruments sounded amazing and he blended with the band perfectly as he performed his song “Mutt.” I feel like this was a great first Grammys performance for him and I hope he continues to succeed and improve as an artist.

8. The Marías

The Marías are one of the more unique artists that I saw at the Grammys this year. They have such a unique sound and I think that is what qualified them to be in my top 10. Their performance wasn’t anything too crazy but it truly showed what the band was. The Marías sound was so distinctive and different from everyone else nominated for Best New Artist. I really enjoyed their simple stage production and individuality while they were performing their song “No One Noticed.”

7. Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars has always been an incredible performer and his Grammys performance of his new song, “I Just Might” was no different. This is the first performance on this list that had a big production. Everything about his performance was entertaining, from the set, to the band, to the dancing, to the song itself. He did a great job of showing off his new song while sticking to his usual brand. Overall, this was a fun performance that I loved watching.

6. Tribute to D’angelo and Roberta Flack by Lauryn Hill

This is the second tribute performance to make my top 10 list. Lauryn Hill was accompanied by so many amazing artists including Jon Batiste, Leon Thomas, and Lucky Daye. Each and every artist that was included in this performance did an impeccable job. This performance was so artistic and I think it was one of the best of the night for sure. It started off quite slow, but by the end it felt like every single musician on the stage was having fun performing a tribute to some amazing artists that they clearly loved. I didn’t know most of the songs performed during this tribute, but I found it very memorable and heartwarming to see so many incredible people who were happy to perform collectively for such amazing artists. It was tasteful and entertaining, and a highlight of the 2026 Grammy Awards for me.

5. Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne by Post Malone, Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Andrew Watt

This performance of “War Pigs” was absolutely incredible. I think that Ozzy Osbourne was one of the biggest losses of 2025 and this performance definitely did him justice. I was never a huge Ozzy fan myself, but I can appreciate how moving this performance was. He was such a huge artist in the industry with so many fans and I think this was a great form of closure. This act was electric and its energy was absolutely contagious.

4. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has always been famous for her crazy performances and this one was no different. Her performance was a rock version of her latest hit, “Abracadabra.” Of course this performance was very artsy and unique. It was not at all what I was expecting, yet it exceeded my expectations. This performance was such a cool spin on her song and I loved every second of it.

3. Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean was the winner of Best New Artist this year and I think it was very deserved. She is a true performer and I loved her performance of “Man I Need.” There was just the right amount of production to this performance but it was still simple, which I think was a great balance for her. I think that she is a rising star in the music industry right now, and this performance is telling of that. Her vocals and live band sounded so good and she was fun to watch, which, in my opinion, is part of what makes a good musician.

2. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter opened up the 2026 Grammys with a performance of her song “Manchild.” I think that she did such a great job of being the opening act, and the production was incredible. From the plane on stage, to the costuming and backup dancers, everything about this performance fit into Sabrina’s typical energy but also made for a great opening Grammys act. It was just the right amount of extravagant and entertaining. I really enjoyed this performance and think that she did an amazing job.

1. Tyler the Creator

Tyler the Creator’s performance absolutely blew me away. He incorporated two eras of his music using the songs, “Thought I Was Dead,” “Like Him,” and “Sugar on My Tongue.” He had a really cool set on the stage as well as costuming and dancing that really added to the story he was portraying. I think that Tyler is an incredible performer and he brought his A game to the Grammys this year. This performance had intricacy, an interesting story, and was very entertaining, which is why it is my number one choice.

From rock to hiphop to pop, the 2026 Grammys had live performances from a plethora of artists. I think that this year in particular, there were some of the greatest performances I have seen from the Grammys. I really enjoyed each of these performances and look forward to seeing more in the future.