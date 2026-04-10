My Summer Plans

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With graduation right around the corner, I’m definitely not counting down the days until I leave East Lansing. However, one bright side of graduating is all of the summer plans I have with my friends and family! With the goal to spend as much time as I can with them, here is a list of all the trips I have planned!

A week in Amsterdam and London.

This is the biggest trip that we have planned by far. My high school friends and I decided to take a graduation trip outside of the country, and we landed on going to Amsterdam and London. Both of the friends that I’m going with studied abroad in Spain last spring, and they agreed that these two places were great places to visit. I’m very excited to go, as I’ve never been to Europe before, and I can’t wait to see all that these two cities have to offer!

A week in Los Angeles.

One of my best friends from high school attends the University of Southern California, and it’s about time that I visit her again! Although she is also graduating in a month, Michigan State University’s graduation lands before hers, so I’m planning on visiting her and exploring USC’s campus during the summer! The last time I visited her was last semester, and I absolutely loved my visit and California in general. So, I’m super excited to go again and enjoy the California sights!

A week in New York City.

My family and I are planning to visit the Big Apple during the summer, and I’m super stoked to go! I’ve been going for a few days every year since my senior year of high school, so I’m really looking forward to returning and exploring more of the city and enjoying my time with my family.

Although my upcoming graduation is very bittersweet to think about, I’m super excited for all that I have planned during the summer! It’ll be a great way to end the college chapter of my life, and I’m very much looking forward to all of the fun!