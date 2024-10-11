This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Each year, as the weather starts getting warmer, I develop high expectations for what my summer will look like. Although, they never turn out quite how I envisioned. With a different schedule and change of pace, I often forget to take advantage of the almost four months I have off from school. Much of my time ends up being spent indoors, stressing about the upcoming school year. However, this summer was different. I spent a lot of time with friends and family and was able to experience many new things for the first time, which makes this easily one of my best summers yet. Here are some of my favorite things I did that made my summer so memorable.

Debuck’s Family Farm Tulip Festival

When you think of Tulip season in Michigan, you often think of Holland. However, this year, I was able to experience the beauty of my favorite flower without driving so far. When I found out Debuck’s Family Farm in Bellville, Michigan, was holding its first-ever tulip festival at the end of April, I knew I had to go. My boyfriend and I went to the festival on a double date with my sister and her fiancé. We were given free rein to explore the four-acre tulip field, take pictures, and even make our own bouquets. We also got to enjoy food and drinks after roaming the field. As a lover of flowers, food, and photography, this was a good way to kick off the summer, and I am already looking forward to attending the festival again next year.

Detroit Zoo

Once it got warm out, one thing I made sure to do was go to the Detroit Zoo. Although I went often as a child, I hadn’t gone since seventh grade, so it was at the top of my list for quite some time. As an animal lover, this has always been one of my favorite summer activities. This zoo, in particular, is quite large and has a lot of interactive activities for all ages to learn about the animals. I was able to walk through the kangaroo habitat and see them up close, which is a relatively new addition to the zoo. On top of that, my boyfriend had never been to this zoo, so it was almost like I was experiencing it for the first time along with him. Although I have gone to the zoo many times before, it will always be fascinating that I can see so many different species of animals right here in Michigan.

Detroit Tigers Baseball Game

As a born and raised Michigander, something that remains consistent each summer since I was little is Tigers games with my Dad. This year, for the Tiger’s “Pink Out the Park” game in honor of those touched by breast cancer, my family bought several rows of seats so we could all go together. Although I don’t know a whole lot about baseball, the environment and simply being there with my loved ones is always a good time. What really made this game unforgettable was being thrown a ball from one of the players… and actually catching it. As I mentioned previously, I don’t know much about the sport, so even catching a ball thrown from the bullpen came as a big surprise. My family and I couldn’t stop talking about it and even the rain that interrupted the game could not ruin the day.

Lafayette Coney Island

Following the Tigers game, we stopped at Lafayette Coney Island, a small diner in downtown Detroit. Although I hadn’t been back in several years, this was always the restaurant my Dad would take me to after Tigers games and concerts in Detroit when I definitely should’ve been in bed. This time, it was even more special because I brought my boyfriend, and he was able to experience something with me that I loved so much as a kid.

Shedd Aquarium in Chicago

For the past couple of years, my family has made it a tradition to take a weekend trip to Chicago before my siblings and I start school. However, this was our first time visiting the Shedd Aquarium. Although part of the aquarium was under construction, we were still able to see so many animals, including beluga whales, jellyfish, otters, dolphins, and penguins, and touch starfish and stingrays as well. Although I have been to smaller aquariums, this one in particular was very large and had a lot of fun and interactive aspects. Seeing so many different sea creatures that you don’t often encounter up close will always be a fun and unique experience each time you go. I hope I can go back the next time I visit Chicago.

Despite summer never being my favorite season, this one was filled with a lot of new places and experiences, which made it better than past summers. I was also able to reconnect with a lot of the things I loved doing as a kid and try new things which hopefully will be a part of my summers every year going forward.