My review of the film ‘Wicked’

Warning: This article may contain spoilers for “Wicked”

All I can say is chills, pure chills down my spine watching “Wicked.” Since I can remember, I have always been a diehard “Wizard of Oz” fan. Naturally, I went on to read the book adaptations and watch the movie adaptations. I was excited, like so many others, to see this movie and it did not disappoint. The performances, music, and plot lived up to expectations and I would see it again in theaters.

I appreciate the easter eggs and homage given to the 1939 original film. Some prequels and sequels tend to go overboard including character and plot callbacks from the original, leaving the current story little room to breathe and flourish on its own. When there were references to “The Wizard of Oz,” there was a story told that made a lot of sense, tying the whole thing together. I also appreciated the slippers being silver.

The set and effects were beyond magical, giving a heightened and advanced version of the 1939 film. Glinda coming down in her bubble and Elphaba breaking the window and flying out were my favorite scenes, bringing them to life even more as this effect could not be pulled off in the live musical.

I personally am not too familiar with Cynthia Erivo’s work, but she is one of the best leading actresses I have ever seen in a musical. She did a wonderful job showcasing Elphaba’s layers and humanizing her beyond how she is portrayed in “The Wizard of Oz,” making the audience root for her the whole way through. The range of emotions she displayed created one hell of a performance that is hard to come by in cinema or theater.

I knew Ariana Grande was going to do a good job in this role given her talent and background in theater, but I honestly do not know if anyone else right now could have matched her performance in the role. In the opening scene, her angelic voice reminded me of Billie Burke’s and it was absolutely breathtaking. She made the songs her own but still fit the Broadway template perfectly. I was most amused with her comedic timing and “blonde” act, as the theater I was in erupted in laughter almost every time she was on screen and during “Popular.” She has the background playing Cat Valentine, and she definitely has evolved since.

Overall, I was very impressed with the movie and cannot wait for the second act to come out. I highly recommend everyone to go watch “Wicked,” even if you are not an avid follower of “The Wizard of Oz” or “Wicked” story.