My Review of Suzanne Collins’ ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’

Ever since I first read The Hunger Games trilogy, I have always said I wanted a story on Haymitch. My sister and I would discuss how cool his story sounded, and who wouldn’t want to hear about a story with double the amount of tributes? So you can imagine my surprise when I heard about Suzanne Collins’ new book, Sunrise on the Reaping. It was almost like I had spoken the book into existence. I eagerly awaited the release date, and I knew I had to get my hands on it the second it came out. When I finally did obtain the new release, I flew through the story. Ever since finishing it, I have not been able to stop thinking about it. This is why I decided to write a review of Sunrise on the Reaping so I could gush about how much I loved the book. Be warned, this review will contain spoilers, so I would recommend reading the book first.

Suzanne Collins has done it again. Everything about Sunrise on the Reaping was excellent. First, I want to discuss the connections to the other books and characters. Mags and Wiress being his mentors? Jaw-dropping. More information on Effie’s backstory? Stunning. Katniss’ dad being Haymitch’s best friend? Riveting. Somehow, all of the characters were tied together in this novel, and not in a “let me try to throw everyone in here” way, but in a way that made sense and contributed to the plot.

My favorite connection to the other books was the slight mention of Lucy Gray from The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. It was clear how much President Snow was still affected by her, and it was also clear how much she influenced the narrative of District 12. She is constantly mentioned throughout the novel, from the Capitol showing small clips of her to her headstone being near Lenore Dove’s. These connections enhanced the plot because not only did they make reading it fun, but they highlighted how everyone is connected and the devastating effects of the Games on everyone.

Additionally, Haymitch’s character development in the novel is truly remarkable. In The Hunger Games, Haymitch is described as selfish and a drunk. So, it is intensely interesting to see how he becomes this way. I also loved reading Haymitch’s thoughts and strategy. He is clearly intelligent, which made reading about how he played the Games so much more intriguing. Throughout the Games, his thoughts consist of how he is displaying himself to the Capitol. This is truly devastating when it is revealed that despite all of his efforts, the Capitol made him out to be selfish and cold towards his alliance, something which stays with him all the way to The Hunger Games. I mainly loved seeing him turn into the person he is because of what the Capitol did and took from him.

Of course, I have to talk about the ending of the book. The ending was really the nail in the coffin for how heart-wrenching this book was. Snow was obviously portrayed as the horrible person we all know him to be, but the ending was absolutely brutal. I knew Haymitch was not going to have a happy homecoming, but I did not expect him to lose everyone. When Haymitch realized Snow gave Lenore Dove the gumdrops, my jaw was on the floor. It makes perfect sense that Haymitch pushes everyone away; Snow took everything from him. This is clearly shown in The Hunger Games. In his mind, why get close to Katniss and Peeta when they are almost certainly going to die just like everyone else in his life? Additionally, the epilogue had me shedding a few tears. Seeing Haymitch’s relationship with Katniss through his eyes was a heartwarming moment that really tied The Hunger Games and Sunrise on the Reaping together nicely.

This book was such a compelling read. The plot was intriguing, the writing style was simple yet detailed, and the characters were nuanced and relatable. Haymitch’s story had always sounded interesting just from the small information given in The Hunger Games, and this book perfectly captured the entire story. However, the parts of him in the arena were not even the most interesting part. For me, reading Haymitch’s thoughts and seeing his character development was the best part of the novel. I truly enjoyed experiencing his character arc and connecting it to the person he is in The Hunger Games. However, everything in the book is perfect, and I am so glad the story I always wanted finally came to fruition. My younger self is smiling with glee — I had always wished for more information on Haymitch’s Games, and now I finally have Haymitch’s truly amazing story.