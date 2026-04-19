My Pre-Graduation Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Next semester will mark the start of my senior year here at Michigan State University, and I’m not ready to be done. There is so much of collegiate life left for me to explore, and in such little time too! Before the end of my senior year there are a couple of things that I want to do before my time is up.

Sit in on a class that is not mine.

I’ve always wondered what college would have been like had I majored in something different than English or writing. Sneaking into a lecture of a course that is not mine would give me the opportunity to explore a new topic for the day and to get out of my comfort zone. If I were to sit in on any genre of class it would have to be anthropology, art history, or fashion.

Visit and perform at the Robin Theatre.

As an English and writing major, there is a very clear pipeline from creative writing courses at MSU to performing at the Robin Theatre in Lansing. I see their performances all over my Instagram and TikTok and have come across familiar names among the performers list. A dream of mine before I graduate is to perform my poetry, or a short story of mine, at the Robin Theatre. I think this would be an amazing accomplishment as a budding creative writer and would give me room to explore being vulnerable with my creations, which is something that I struggle with.

Go to a Co-op Event.

I am not someone who is huge on the MSU drinking and partying culture, particularly since it has shifted away from house parties and towards the bar-life that can now be found on Grand River. I would much rather go wander and create my own experiences with friends, rather than stand around listening to bad remixes (sorry not sorry). I think the MSU Co-ops present a party scene that is more aligned with what I find to be fulfilling on a night out.

Win Crunchy’s trivia.

Attending Crunchy’s trivia is one of the hallmarks of the MSU experience: everyone has to do it at some point. Having attended before, I can say that it is a great experience! Winning, however, is a true feat. There are some attendees that are regulars that brush up on their trivia skills every week — I am not this person. By the end of my time here at MSU I would like to become one of these regulars and win at least one night of trivia.

Hang my shoes on a power line.

If you drive down any of the streets behind Grand River, you are bound to see hundreds of pairs of shoes dangling from the power lines above the road. As a sayonara to MSU, I would like to add a pair of my beaten up shoes among the others in order to leave a piece of myself on campus.

With graduation inching closer, I want to challenge myself to get out there and create memorable experiences for myself that I will not forget. These are just a couple of my bucket list items to complete before I graduate; there will probably be many more added in the months to come. I want to leave MSU with the care and attention that I feel it has given to me — and a bucket list is the perfect way to do that!