My October Album of the Month — “Tapestry” by Carole King

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I find myself shifting from album to album that I have on repeat almost every month. It isn’t always a new album or always different, but without fail I find myself repeating an album over and over every month. This month, I have been particularly drawn to Carole King’s Tapestry.

I remember my mom telling me about Carole King for the first time. She was telling me how much she loved her in high school and how upset she was that I didn’t know her name. This is one of the greatest female musicians of all time, she told me. She then continued on and had what she would call a “music lesson” with me in the car, playing me songs by Carole King and telling me facts and her favorite titles. Ever since then, I have shared that deep love for Carole King with my mom.

This past summer I was lucky enough to find an early pressing of “Tapestry” on vinyl in a store in Charleston, South Carolina. I love this album so much, and that record is now one of my prized possessions. Every fall I listen to this album, and this October it has completely taken over my listening. To me, this album is full of songs that are perfect for autumn.

“I Feel the Earth Move.”

“I Feel the Earth Move” is one of my favorites from this album. It feels like a nice fall Saturday morning where I am drinking coffee, making breakfast, and dancing around my kitchen. It is somehow chill and also upbeat in the best way possible. I love the driving piano accompanied by the groovy bass line. Carole King’s vocals are smooth and almost jazzy in a way. The emphasis she places on certain words and phrases is just so perfect. This song is consistently one of my fall favorites, and it is a great opener to this album. Tapestry is so cohesive, and every song feels like a puzzle piece that connects with the next. “I Feel the Earth Move” sets up the energy of the entire work so well, and I think it is one of Carole King’s greatest.

“So Far Away.”

“So Far Away” is a beautiful piece of music. As Carole King sings about longing for someone to come back, I can really feel her emotion. With every word, she paints a picture of the way she is feeling. The piano, played by King, and the acoustic guitar, played by James Taylor, blend together into a melancholy tune that falls right in line with the chill, autumn vibe of this album. The blend of Carole King’s piano playing and vocals is one of the best things about Tapestry, in my opinion. She utilizes the piano to emphasize her vocals but then allows the piano to speak for itself as well. I think that the balance between the two is one of the prettiest things within King’s music.

Upon doing some research, I found out this song is actually about the passing of her late drummer, Jimmy Sullivan, which completely shifted my perspective and made some parts of it make more sense to me. About halfway through, Carole King’s vocals layer back over themselves to create this echo-like sound. This, to me, feels like King’s thoughts repeating in her head as she grieves the loss of her friend and longs to see him again, knowing that it is impossible. The way that “So Far Away” is composed and produced creates a pretty yet sorrowful feeling throughout the entire song, which I think fits its meaning perfectly.

“It’s Too Late.”

“It’s Too Late” is my favorite piece from Tapestry. The piano melody is one of my favorite melodies of all time. I love the groove that is created between the drums, the bass, and the piano that all combine to be the perfect backing for King’s lyrics. This song is about the end of a relationship, but it isn’t particularly angry or sad. Instead, it’s accepting. King places no blame on anyone, she doesn’t have any bitterness, instead she depicts the love simply fading away. Lines like, “something inside has died, and I can’t hide, and I just can’t fake it” describe how she cannot keep trying to make the relationship work when she knows that the connection is gone. The song itself feels that same way. It is not overly sad. It is not overly angry. It almost feels neutral in a way. Not uninteresting but neutral. The bridge highlights individual instruments such as the saxophone, the guitar, and the electric piano. It is groovy and flows through the music. I absolutely adore “It’s Too Late” and all the ways that the music is used to emphasize meaning within the lyrics.

“Home Again.”

In high school, I got the honor of singing “Home Again” with my show choir. Although it was not the Carole King arrangement, ever since I have felt a connection with this piece. It reminds me of the good memories I made in that group and makes me feel nostalgic for those times spent together. This emotional piano ballad is a masterpiece. It is short, just barely two and a half minutes, but it is gorgeous. The lyrics are simple but convey strong emotion: “snow is cold, rain is wet, chills my soul right to the marrow. I won’t be happy ‘til I see you alone again. ‘Til I’m home again and feeling right.” These lyrics of the chorus are able to convey to the audience exactly how Carole King is feeling. Everyone has had that experience of longing for a place or a person to the point where they cannot wait to be there. This song feels so emotional and personal, and I feel like anyone who listened to it would find a connection to its meaning. The piano interlude within “Home Again” is another gorgeous piano piece played by Carole King. It feels hopeful yet nostalgic and sad in a way that is perfect for the meaning behind this tune. To me, that nostalgia leads me back to my time in high school singing this exact song, which I think is part of the reason I love it so much.

“Beautiful.”

“Beautiful” is more upbeat, like “I Feel The Earth Move” but it does still have a more relaxed energy rather than an energetic vibe. The way that it is arranged reminds me just a little bit of The Beatles. I don’t know what exactly it is, but every time I hear it, I think of The Beatles. With that being said, it is still in Carole King’s style of work. It incorporates that signature piano sound and her vocals layered over it. While it might not be my favorite off of Tapestry, I do still really enjoy this song. I never find myself putting this one on specifically, but when it comes on, I rarely skip it. It feels fun and happy and is perfect for a sunny, 60-degree fall day.

“Way Over Yonder.”

After “Beautiful,” “Way Over Yonder” brings back the relaxed and chill feeling that a lot of this album has. It is in ¾ time, which makes it perfect for a waltz. You can hear the feeling of the waltz when you listen to it. I love the way that “Way Over Yonder” is composed, especially when I am listening with headphones on. The piano is almost entirely on the right side of the headphones while the quieter guitar in the back is on the left. The vocals are over both sides, which creates this really interesting sound that makes it seem like you are hearing this be recorded from a room over. I think that factor makes this song feel extra cozy and homey. I think that feeling makes a lot of sense within the context of the lyrics because they are about being tied to a place where your troubles leave you. That is one of the things about Tapestry that makes it so incredible as a whole work. While every song feels cohesive and like they flow into each other, Carole King is also able to portray so many different feelings and emotions within every one of them.

“You’ve Got a Friend.”

“You’ve Got a Friend” is another that has a hopeful, yet melancholy tone to it. The verses focus heavily on someone who is struggling and needs some support from a friend, then it builds to this hopeful-sounding chorus. Carole King’s voice is so soothing to the point where I think it helps the vocals sound more like an understanding friend who wants to help. Another specific part of “You’ve Got a Friend” that I enjoy is the quiet strings in the background. While they are not present throughout the entire piece, when they are, they add an extra layer that makes the song feel more meaningful. I really love this tune a lot: it always reminds me of my best friend and my most cherished memories with her.

“Where You Lead.”

This is likely one of Carole King’s most recognizable songs because it is featured as the intro to the show “Gilmore Girls.” While I actually am not the biggest fan of that show, I am a fan of this song. It is happy and energetic. Instead of just Carole King’s vocals, there are background vocals as well. There is also an electric piano instead of just acoustic. The addition of louder drums, the electric piano, and the background vocals allows the song to feel more full overall. This is definitely the most positive tune on this album. It talks about a devoted and committed relationship, saying, “where you lead I will follow anywhere that you tell me to.” “Where You Lead” is sweet and is a great tune to walk to, especially on a chilly fall day when the leaves are changing color.

“Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.”

This was a top contender for my favorite song from Tapestry. I think that this is one of the most beautiful songs in Carole King’s entire discography. It is so emotional and feels so personal. The lyrics are somehow sweet and loving and yet also filled with anxiety and fear. Lines like “tonight the light of love is in your eyes but will you still love me tomorrow?” and “tonight with words unspoken you say that I’m the only one but will my heart be broken when the night meets the morning sun?” express Carole King’s emotions so clearly in a way that I admire so much. Those lines are somehow so heartbreaking yet also filled with hope. Not to mention how beautiful the backing instruments are on top of those incredible lyrics. The piano and guitar once again create this incredible feeling for the audience that perfectly encapsulates the feeling of the lyrics. Every single time I hear “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow,” I feel like I find something new to love about it.

“Smackwater Jack.”

“Smackwater Jack” is so groovy and feels super 60s to me. The driving bass line mixed with the bluesy electric piano creates a melody that I just want to dance to. Even though it feels like it would be happy, the lyrics actually tell the story of a man who attacks his church congregation. However, when I am listening to it, it honestly feels like Carole King was just having fun writing it, which I always like to see from an artist. She tells the story well, and the chorus is catchy. By default, this might be my least favorite on Tapestry, but I do enjoy this song. I am never reaching for it by itself, though. However, every time I hear it, I think I find myself liking it more, so maybe it will move up in my ranking in the future.

“Tapestry.”

“Tapestry,” the title track from this album, is so gorgeous. It feels poetic to me. Carole King compares life and the complex things that come along with it to this intricate woven tapestry. Anytime I listen to this song, I find myself thinking about my own life, past, present, and future, and the way that my own tapestry would turn out. The way that Carole King sings on this piece is simple yet feels intentional. Honestly, while it might not be my favorite from this album, I think that this is a great song to understand what a lot of Carole King’s music is like.

“You Make Me Feel (Like a Natural Woman).”

The final track on Tapestry is a song that I actually originally knew to be by Aretha Franklin. However, Carole King actually wrote it, and after Franklin’s release of it in 1967, King released her own version in 1971. I truly love this song so much. It feels deeply personal and passionate. The way that the verses are quieter and calmer, building to the powerful chorus, is one of my favorite things from this entire album. Plus, I think it showcases how powerful Carole King’s vocals truly are. While a lot of her tunes are slower and more relaxed, this displays her vocal range and capabilities quite well. I would recommend “You Make Me Feel (Like a Natural Woman)” to almost anybody.

Tapestry by Carole King is a masterpiece of an album. Not a single song on it is a skip for me. Every fall it brings me so much joy for the season, and it makes me feel cozy and warm as the weather starts getting cold. If you are a fan of more relaxed, cozy music, I highly recommend this album. The songs hold so much meaning while still being truly beautiful pieces of music. When I listen to it, I get reminded of my mom, my best friend, and my favorite memories, which always makes me feel good. I love this album so much and would recommend it to anyone who asks for a good fall album.