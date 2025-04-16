My First Semester at MSU – I Feel Like I Am Right Where I Belong

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My first semester has been a rollercoaster: There were a lot of really great ups, but also a few downs. In the beginning, it was hard to feel like I really belonged when I stepped inside of a classroom. Now, I am sitting in the MSU Union as I write this article, truly feeling like I am a Spartan.

When I first arrived on campus, I only had one person – and that was my roommate. I feel extremely fortunate that I am so close with her, as she helped me connect with some of my really close friends. When I was walking around looking for a place to eat with my roommate, these two girls stopped us on the street and asked if we were lost. We said we were and then as a group of four we walked to get food together, and that was how I made my first friends on campus outside of my roommate.

As the days went on, my roommate introduced me to one of her best friends who I am now very close with, and as time went on, friendships interconnected and we formed a little group. Making friends on my own was the hardest part of starting school because I basically forgot how to do it; I’ve had my friend group back home for a while and we all just sort of knew a mutual friend before we became one group, so I didn’t really have to do much on my own.

Now, being at college, I had to put myself out there and make friends by myself- which I did! Clubs and classes were the ways that I made friends on my own that I don’t share with my friend group or my roommate and it made me feel good about myself because I did it all alone. I have made some good friends who I enjoy going to dinner with or hanging out after class with. Finding my friends made me feel more a part of campus, which really aided with transition to the college process.

Making friends was a bit of a struggle in the start, because I am not a very extroverted person, but once I started to make them, it became easier. Something else that I really struggled with was actually feeling like I belonged on campus. I would walk into buildings like the library or the Union, and I felt like I didn’t belong. It didn’t feel like I should be there, and that I should go back to my room and just keep studying. After the first time walking in the Union and feeling like that I left and went to the library where I felt a little better but I still felt out of place. I can’t explain why I felt like this, and I still today don’t understand, but I can confirm that I no longer feel that way.

After the first few weeks of classes, I started to become more comfortable on campus. I went back to the Union in the middle of the semester and I did not leave, I actually stayed and studied. I felt awkward being there but staying helped me feel more a part of the campus life. Now, I am sitting in the Union at the end of the semester without that feeling of being out of place. I know now that I am allowed to be here and supposed to be here, and I have never felt better about it.

Like I said, after classes started, I felt more at home here. Being in a routine and knowing that I was in classes gave me a feeling of security. I knew I had a purpose being at MSU, and that I wasn’t just some random kid on campus who looked lost and confused. Starting classes was the one thing that really made me feel like a college student. On the subject of classes though, the transition of going from smaller classes of less than 30 to big lectures of 300 people was crazy to me. I was not prepared for the rooms to be so big and filled with so many people. I was also unprepared for how much work outside of class there would be. Sure I got homework in high school, but it was usually just one assignment due the next day. Now I feel like I am constantly reviewing what I learned in class and constantly studying, even if I don’t have an exam for another couple of weeks.

Balancing my school work and social life has honestly not been too big of a challenge for me. I work hard Sunday through Thursday and then I enjoy Friday and Saturday and don’t even think about school. I have found that it works best for me to get all my work done that has a due date on it during the week, and then on Sunday, I can just review anything and study whatever I need to. This was not what I did in high school because I would save all my work for the night before it was due and then I would be working and studying all day on Sunday. I knew coming into college that I would not be able to keep up if I did my school work that way, so I changed my high school routine to better fit my college life.

I have thoroughly enjoyed my first semester of college life at MSU, and while I had some struggles with making friends and feeling like I really do belong, I now feel at home on campus. And even though classes here are hard and require a lot of work, I have found a way to balance my life in a way that I get enough time for school and for friends. I have never felt more like a Spartan than I do right now, sitting in the Union, sipping on my tea from Strange Matter Coffee, writing an article for the club I am a member of, and getting ready to study for my final exams. Go green!