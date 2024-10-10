The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As fall rolls around the corner, I can’t help but feel sheer excitement for all of the fun activities that are strictly limited to this time of the year. Fall is my favorite season for a mountain of reasons, and partaking in fall activities is one of the best things to do. Here’s a list of my favorite fall traditions to liven up your autumn weekends this year!

Apple and Pumpkin Treats

It’s no surprise that fall-flavored drinks are some of the most popular around. Every coffee shop, grocery store, and billboard around advertises new fall flavors for months in advance until the first official day of the season. These sweet treats are perfect for a little pick-me-up, and since they’re seasonal, it’s hard to get tired of them! Baking fresh apple pies or making homemade applesauce is so much fun after a day of picking apples in an orchard. Of course, you can’t forget about a cup of hot cider on a chilly fall day.

Scary Movie Season

With Halloween practically knocking on the door, fall is the perfect season for watching my favorite scary movies. I love getting my friends together with some snacks while we all settle to get our spook on. I even love putting on nostalgic “scary” movies I loved to watch as a kid. Some of my favorite scary movies include: “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”, “Halloween”, “Jigsaw”, “As Above So Below”, and “The Girl Who Cried Wolf”.

Pumpkin Patches & Cider Mills

As a kid, pumpkin patches were my favorite. I wanted to do everything from hayrides to corn mazes. Pumpkin carving is a must every year, and it’s so much more fun when you’re around those you love! I always invite my friends to carve pumpkins, and since carving them is a little hard in the dorms, I’ve had to take a little break. Since I’m living off-campus now, I’m so excited to start it up again! Until I’d come to Michigan for college, I’d never been to a cider mill. I went last fall for the first time and absolutely loved it! It’s on the to-do list for this season for sure.

Halloween

Halloween is my favorite holiday without a doubt. As a kid, it was the happiest and most creative holiday, and getting a huge bag of free candy was arguably better than presents on Christmas morning. Even now, the thought of getting dressed up in costumes with my friends for a night out is just as exciting. I love the creative outlet that wearing a costume allows you to have, and knowing there’s a guaranteed night of fun with my friends is all I want. It’s also so exciting to see other people’s costumes and how much fun everyone has that night.

Now that we’re officially in fall season, we can enjoy our pumpkin spice lattes and sweet treats proudly. While this time of the year is typically associated with dark and stormy nights and hash-slinging-slashers, I think it’s one of the happiest times of the year. I’m excited to have my friends over to bake, carve pumpkins, and watch spooky movies after a trip to the cider mill. I hope this small list can give you some fun ideas for happy fall weekends!