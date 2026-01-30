My Favorite Meals On Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After living on campus for more than a year, I have eaten several different meals on Michigan State University’s campus and have eaten at almost every dining hall (besides Akers). So, with all of my experience, I am here to list my favorite meals from all different parts of campus. While I mostly enjoy eating combos, I do eat at the dining hall occasionally. As for my favorite dining hall, I would have to give that title to Snyder-Phillips. It has the most diverse number of stations while still having a strong rotation of meals. As for my favorite combo location, that title would have to go to 1855 Place. This is solely because it has a vast amount of options, including hot options like sandwiches, fries, and pizza. While these two places are my favorite, I want to specifically focus on my favorite type of meals that can be found at a variety of locations across campus.

Chicken and rice from Landon.

I know this sounds like such a plain, simple meal, but this meal is great because of its simplicity. The simplicity allows anyone to spice it up as little or as much as they would like. Personally, I enjoy adding feta cheese, onions, lettuce, and hummus to mine. This makes it a kind of DIY Mediterranean bowl. However, there are several different toppings that could be added, or no toppings could be added and it would still be delicious. Additionally, the chicken and the rice are both good individually, so the toppings are mainly just enhancements. I have eaten this meal several times while at MSU, and I have yet to grow tired of it. While I have mainly had it at Landon, this meal can be made anywhere that serves grilled chicken and rice.

Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt from Panera.

This is a combo that I get every Monday before my club that meets in Broad. Despite the small size of the sandwich, its flavor makes up for it. This is the only combo I have tried from Panera, so I cannot compare it to the others, but I would still go as far to say it is the best one that Panera has to offer. Additionally, I love that it comes with a side, and I usually opt for the baguette, as I think their bread is very good. The only reason this is not my favorite meal on campus is because Panera is a little out of the way from my classes and where I live, so it is not as accessible to me as the chicken and rice.

A Snyder-Phillips sandwich.

I know this is another basic food item, but trust me, Snyder-Phillips has the best sandwiches. I have tried sandwiches at other dining halls, but for some reason, the ones at Snyder-Phillips will forever have my heart. They have the best selection of breads, meats, cheeses, and toppings, and my meal is always toasted to perfection. Additionally, they will cut the sandwich, and sometimes they will cut it into triangles (and everyone knows sandwiches cut into triangles always taste better). Another plus is that Snyder-Phillips always has the sandwich station available, as I have noticed that other dining halls do not always have a sandwich station available. Lastly, this meal is especially great because it can act as a lunch or a dinner.

Maruchan yakisoba ramen.

Another favorite meal of mine is the yakisoba ramen by Maruchan, especially the chicken flavor. This meal is almost always my go-to for a quick lunch or dinner. Now, I do know that there are other, better, types of ramen available, but this one is still my favorite. It’s filling, and I enjoy the flavor a lot. Another plus is that I have seen this ramen at most Sparty’s, meaning I can always find it no matter where I am. However, the downside is that I do need a microwave nearby to heat it up, meaning I exclusively eat it in my room and can’t have it while I’m on the go. Despite this, this ramen is still a favorite of mine.

Snyder-Phillips butter chicken.

Yes, I know, another Snyder-Phillips meal. Trust me, this one is extremely good. Whenever I look and see that they are serving butter chicken at Snyder-Phillips, I always try and go if I can. I think this is their best meal that they have on rotation. The chicken is cooked to perfection, the rice is excellent and the sauce is truly amazing. Additionally, they always serve the butter chicken with garlic naan, which may be my favorite part of the whole dish. There is truly nothing better than the combination of garlic naan and butter chicken. However, this item is low on my list for a specific reason. It only is in the rotation very rarely, so I almost never have it. If Snyder-Phillips offered it more frequently, it would definitely move up on the list.

In summary, there are several different meals across campus that I enjoy. There are also more food items that I get on a regular basis, but the meals on this list are my favorite and are the ones I will almost always find myself eating. As I get closer and closer to the end of my sophomore year, I am going to make sure I enjoy these meals while I still can.