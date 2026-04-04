My Favorite Crochet Projects I’ve Worked On So Far

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past summer, I was staying in Pennsylvania for an internship. Originally being from Virginia, I didn’t know anyone in that area, nor did I know of anything to do. Because of this, I had much more free time on my hands than I expected, so I decided to pick up a new hobby. After surfing through TikTok, I was intrigued by crocheting, so I decided to go ahead and try. After countless hours of YouTube tutorials and countless fails, I was finally able to get the hang of a few simple stitches. After becoming proficient at these stitches, as well as a couple of new ones, I was able to start and finish many more projects. From then until now, I’ve finished countless projects. Here are some that I really enjoyed!

A Flower Cardigan.

This was one of my most recent projects, which took months to complete. I started this flower cardigan in August to gift my mom for her birthday in September, but with school, work, and other responsibilities thrown into the mix, it took me until December to finish it up. Although it took me four months to complete it, the cardigan turned out super well, and when I gifted it to my mom for Christmas, she absolutely loved it! So much so that she has already requested me to crochet her more articles of clothing!

A Whale Plushie.

This was the first project that I successfully completed! Although it took forever, and there were definitely mistakes made throughout the process, I was super proud of myself for being able to apply the stitches that I learned into this project! This plushie now permanently sits on top of my desk at home.

Bear-Shaped Coasters.

These were one of my earlier projects, but they were so fun! This project was where I learned many of the stitches that I use in my other projects. I also was able to make a ton of these and gift them to my friends and family, making it practical as well. I was able to pick out fun colors too, and I had a blast cranking these out.

Although I’ve tackled plenty of projects already, and will continue to do so in the future, these are ones that stuck out to me since I’ve started crocheting!