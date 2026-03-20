My Favorite Comfort Movies & TV Shows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t like the Spring semester. It’s always bitterly cold outside, the skies are consistently gray, and I never have any motivation to do anything. As much as I dislike this time of the year, it does set the stage for the perfect environment to throw on some comfort movies and TV shows. In case you’re on the hunt for something to watch, here’s a short list of my favorite comfort movies and shows!

To All the Boys movie series

After reading the books a few years ago, I fell in love with this series! So naturally, when the movies started to come out, I immediately watched all of them. The series had the right mix of romance, cheesiness, and humor, and I thoroughly enjoyed every single one. I usually don’t like book-to-movie adaptations, but I thought the series was brought to life really well!

Mean Girls (2004)

This movie is an absolute classic. It’s one of my favorites and, to me, it never gets old. I first watched it with my older cousin when I was about eight or nine years old after school one day. Although I didn’t understand the premise of the movie, along with the jokes and such, I enjoyed watching it with my cousin and spending time with her. So, even though I’ve watched it probably over a million times, and have even memorized basically the entire movie, I get transported back to that one sunny afternoon every time I put it on. Not only is it a great movie, but the wave of nostalgia puts a cherry on top.

The Office

I know, I know. This is a really basic choice, but it’s popular for a reason! With the right blend of dry humor, sarcasm, and a wide range of characters, it easily places in the top 10 TV shows for me. This series is also a great one to turn on as background noise when working on homework, cleaning, or doing anything, really. I’ve been rewatching this series lately, and I’m enjoying every second of it.

Well, there you have it! My top choices of comfort movies and TV shows, complete with a mix of humor and romance. So next time you’re on the hunt to watch something when it’s cold and dreary outside, check some of these out!