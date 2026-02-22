My Favorite Comedy Youtube Podcasts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anyone who has been on the internet these last few years, has probably noticed the rise in podcasts. In a digital world where it seems every online presence has a podcast, these are my favorite light hearted ones by online creators.

Upstairs Neighbors

“Upstairs Neighbors”, hosted by creators Dom and Maya, is my favorite one on the list. They are absolutely so funny and when I listen to them, I feel like I am their friend. It’s like I am in the room having a kiki with them. It is definitely the perfect podcast for anyone who is chronically online.

Really Very Good

Really Very Good is the podcast created by comedian and youtuber, Kurtis Connor. When I am walking to class or on the bus and need something lowkey, this is the podcast I go to. Being a solo hosted show, it has a very laid-back energy. He reacts to and discusses a lot of the happenings online with dry casual humor that I enjoy.

Out Of Character

Out Of Character is the podcast hosted by Hamzah and Martin from the youtube channel Slushy Noobz. Slushy Noobz is my favorite Youtube channel, so of course this one would make the list. The podcast is almost the exact same way they are on Youtube, but a more stripped-down conversational version. I love their friendship, and it leads to them having great back and forth riffing.

Emergency Intercom

Emergency Intercom, hosted by Drew Phillips and Enya Umanzor, was the first podcast I tuned into for every upload. They were so influential to me in 2018 and have been ever since. The podcast is very off-kilter and unserious but in the best way. They can’t stay on topic for their lives, and I have the most fun trying to keep up with them when listening.

Perfect Person

I just recently listened to this podcast by Miles Bonsignore for the first time because of a guest he had on, and it became an instant favorite of mine. Miles is an excellent host whose humor flows so easily through every sentence. He has listeners call in about problems and then calls them back to give them advice. It is a perfect format for a comedy podcast.

Out of all the many Youtubers’ podcasts I have listened to, these are the ones that I am currently always looking forward to hearing.