First off, I want to say how much I absolutely love listening to music! It’s one of my favorite forms of art and self-expression. Whenever I get some time to myself during the day, you can usually find me with my headphones on, immersed in music. Another thing I really enjoy is listening to full albums. I much prefer this to jumping between random songs by different artists. Listening to a complete album helps me better understand the artist’s vision and intent. With 2025 in full swing, I thought it would be fun to look back on some of my favorite music projects from 2024. A quick note: these albums aren’t ranked from worst to best. Each of these projects is special to me for different reasons, and I think it would be unfair to compare them directly.

Hit Me Hard And Soft

Billie Eilish

Fav song(s): WILDFLOWER, L’AMOUR DE MA VIE

Okay, this one might be a little biased coming from me but I don’t care. I have been a huge fan of Billie’s work since 2018. You could even say that she is one of my favorite artists of all time. The production that Finneas created, along with Billie’s remarkable vocals, makes this project incredible. You can see all of the growth and maturity from their previous works. I got to see Billie in concert in October, and it was truly one of the best experiences of my life. Great performer and an amazing album.

Brat

Charli XCX

Fav song(s): Von Dutch, I might say something stupid

What can I say about this that hasn’t already been said? To put it shortly, there is a reason why this has become a cultural phenomenon this year. In fact, I believe that this project will go down in history as a classic staple of the decade! This was also the album that introduced me to Charli XCX. I have since fallen in love with her and continued to listen to the rest of her discography.

Imaginal Disk

Magdalena Bay

Fav song(s): Watching T.V

This album has been in my daily rotation since the first time I listened to it. I love the songs’ usage of both electronic elements and grand-string sounds. While many of the songs have a simple structure, the duo expands it in a way that is engaging and memorable.

The New Sound

Geordie Greep

Fav song(s): Holy, Holy

I’m a huge fan of Black Midi, the band Geordie Greep was part of before they disbanded earlier this year. So when I learned he was working on a solo project, I was beyond excited! Not only did the album surpass my expectations, but I might even prefer it to his work with Black Midi. Geordie is one of the most talented and technically skilled musicians out there. Even if you’re not a musician or just a casual listener, it’s impossible not to recognize the incredible talent he possesses. And on top of that, the album is filled with intense emotion from start to finish!

CHROMAKOPIA

Tyler, The Creator

Fav song(s): Like Him, Thought I Was Dead, I Hope You Find Your Way Home

Again, Tyler is one of my favorite artists, so this is not a huge surprise for me. I really appreciate some of the subject matter on this album, including him opening up about having a child and the struggles of having an absent father. The features on this album only enhance the songs, my favorites being Doechii’s verse on Balloon and Lola Young providing backing vocals for Like Him. I have tickets to see him in July, and I couldn’t be more excited.

So Medieval

Blue Bendy

Fav song(s): Cloudy

The only way I can describe this album is if The Strokes and Black Country, New Road mixed their sound and made an album. Good stuff right here I highly recommend!!!

Lastly, I have some honorable mentions because I have too many favorites!!!

Charm

Clario

Bright Future

Adrianne Lenker

Prelude to Ecstasy

The Last Dinner Party

Two Star & The Dream Police

Mk.gee

my anti-aircraft friend

julie

At the end of the day, there is always something new to listen two and I am excited to see what favorites I will end this year with.