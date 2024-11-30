My Experience Interning at a Domestic Violence Shelter this Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past summer, I was just exiting my junior year of college, extremely overwhelmed about my future plans and if I was going to be prepared come graduation. I knew that I needed something for my resume, and truthfully, it all began to feel like I was no longer doing things for myself, but instead doing things so that I would look good on paper.

I took a step back to gain perspective, and I remembered why I really want to be a therapist someday: to help people live a better quality of life, despite the struggles they may be going through. I knew there must be an internship that I could do to have an eye-opening experience, and I was determined to find an organization that I could truly assist by volunteering my time. To maintain full anonymity of the shelter that I interned for and the safety of all, I will not be disclosing the name of this organization.

I had the privilege of being an intern for a domestic violence shelter that was simply volunteering my time to help and get experience, and I now have an internship to add to my resume. I cannot promise that everyone will have the experience I had, but I have a new family from my opportunity as well. The individuals I worked with are so unbelievably lovely, and dedicate their lives to some of the most important causes out there. My internship taught me many things about the true horror of domestic violence, and what it means to empower survivors. The average internship experience will most likely not be like mine, unless you are very lucky or going into a future field that has to do with social work/service to others.

Due to the nature of my internship and the wonderful shelter I had the privilege to work for, I didn’t really view it as work, but it was definitely a commitment on my part. One thing to keep in mind if you’re reading this in preparation for your first internship: they are very rewarding, but simultaneously a lot of work and a large commitment. I think the most important thing is to make the most of the experience. More than anything, getting an internship of any kind is a wonderful opportunity.