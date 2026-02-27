My Experience Getting Fake Nails For The First Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all seen those Tik Toks of cute nail inspiration, dreaming of our next set. Except, before this summer, I had never gone out of my way to sit down for two hours and get them done. In fact, the last time I had my nails professionally done was in fourth grade with a simple nail polish set. The mere thought of the polish chipping and smudging deterred me from thinking about going to the salon, until I became aware enough at 16 to how much money they were, and was ultimately dissuaded by my first fast food job.

When I landed my internship this summer, I came to the logical conclusion that this should be a summer where I treated myself, particularly in light of me working maximum hours every week during the school year. I’m familiar with typing with long nails, but it was a slight adjustment at first with the fake ones. I didn’t want to exacerbate this effect with trinkets or extra long nails either. I will say the worst thing about fake nails is the gap between the fake ones growing straight out and the natural nails growing downwards with a curvature. That said, I want to share what I’ve learned about the different types of fake nails I’ve tried (and even some I didn’t) to inform our choices in the future:

1. Gel-X

Probably the most popular on this list right now, Gel-X is a type of gel polish that can be applied to the natural nail or over a clear nail extension. When you get Gel-X extensions, your technician will apply a pH bonder and nail primer, to be cured under a LED lamp, subsequently followed by one coat of a thick clear gel. When I got mine for the first time, I was unprepared for the heat created by the bonder adhering to my nail bed, which did cause a bit of discomfort.

Once I passed this stage however, it was smooth sailing as my nail technician shaped my nails and applied multiple coats of the Gel-X polish. Gel-X nails are known for their organic look, as they’ll appear as thin as your natural nail. The general mantra for most nail extension sets is to get them filled after 2-3 weeks twice, fully removed, and replaced with a new set. Of course prices vary by location, but basic Gel-X nails should range from $50-80, with add-ons and designs summing the total up to $70-$120.

2. Builder Gel

Before I had put my trust in my nail technician, I had never heard of builder gel, which matches gel polish with a thicker consistency. With this set I received nail tip extensions, instead of extensions that covered the whole nail bed. I did notice the adhesive and UV lamp didn’t inflict as much pain from the heat as well.

From what I’ve seen in my retrospective research, builder gel nails have a reputation for lifting due to various factors such as weak lamps, loose cuticles, or low quality products. My nail technician did a great job though, resulting in nails that lasted a full three weeks. When done correctly, they’re resistant to nail biting, chipping, typing, etc. Pricing ranges average slightly lower than Gel-X, about $40-$80 without any additional designs.

3. Dip Powder

Similar to builder gel, dip powder offers durability to your fake nail set as it is quite efficient at being chip-proof. However, dip powder tends to have a more bulky look than a builder gel set as it involves applying a base coat, dipping the nail bed into a powder tin, and then sealing it with a top coat. On top of strength, another benefit for dip powder nails is they tend to cause less damage to the nail bed as they do not require the use of mechanical tools.

However, Associate Clinical Professor at the Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Gohara, warns of the potential long-term damage to your nail beds if completed frequently. Due to the dry acetone dip powder nails necessitate in order to be removed, Dr. Gohara recommends taking a break at least once a month. I would say it’s most likely safest to get your nails done, in any form, only on occasion in general though. During my experimental nail phase, I wasn’t able to try dip powder nails. Yet, from what I can tell they’d be a great option, especially due to their cheaper nature as they vary on average from $40-$60 per set without add-ons.

4. Arcylics

Last but not least, the most infamous of the fake nail options: acrylics. I say infamous because they do come with some bad rap, which includes but is not limited to their thickness creating susceptibility to weakening the natural nail bed. Sally Hansen nail expert, Hannah Lee, counters that when removed properly, acrylics won’t cause any permanent damage, and moisturizer as well as cuticle oil will lengthen their endurance.

Acrylics are a combination of a liquid monomer and a powder polymer, creating a strong, thick paste that ultimately results in a substantial final result that is preferable to Gel-X nails in the durability department. I can’t attest to their durability compared to Gel-X nails specifically as I haven’t tried them yet, but I can confirm Gel-X nails do act a bit flimsy. A basic acrylic set will hover around $80, with salons charging $5-$10 per additional element.

To conclude, based on my personal experience, I would definitely recommend builder gel nail sets! Having the natural look and sturdiness in one is unbeatable. While I did have fun during my time having fake nails, it’s good, of course, to take breaks in between nail sets according to the experts, which becomes quite the convenient excuse for a broke college student like myself!