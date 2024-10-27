My Experience at the Gym as a Plus-Size Woman

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The gym, in any shape or form, can be intimidating. I’d like to think it is because you are entering a space you know others have been to a lot more than yourself. In a way, it feels akin to starting a new job or your first day of school. Gyms also have a nasty reputation of being filled with a disproportionate amount of men, often young men ranging from ages 15-25. You will have to take my word for it, but at my local gym, there were easily double the amount of men compared to women at any given time. This gender imbalance can be even more of a hiccup when you add in the fact that I am plus-size, something that only adds to my gym-induced anxiety. Due to my experience, I want to share the tips and tricks that have helped me in my journey to becoming comfortable at the gym.

Get a Job at Your Gym (Not Required)

My journey with the gym began roughly a year ago. A friend from school had mentioned feeling scared of working out alone, so I offered to go with her. The local YMCA was the obvious choice since we both had memberships and truth be told my life has never been the same. Funnily enough, we only went together once more after that. In a weird twist of fate, I would end up applying for a job there, which spoiler alert, I got. I may be biased, but working at the place where I exercised did help me feel more comfortable. Knowing the people in charge of the fitness area as well as the managers on duty gave me the security to know that if something were to happen, there were people who had my back. If you are not willing to part with your current job, I would recommend either making gym friends or inviting your friends to join.

Find Comfort in Clothing

A big part of confidence in my experience, not just in a gym setting but in life, is finding clothing that makes you feel good. This may just be an excuse for me to purchase overly expensive athleisure, but looking good at the gym can make or break my workout. For some extra motivation, I recommend seeking out pieces that you want people to see. To give you that extra push, it can also be nice to get something new every once and awhile. If you’re like me and are a plus-size woman, you may find that the common gym garb of a sports bra and skin-tight shorts doesn’t work for you. It is completely fine to show up in leggings and a shabby t-shirt. Most of the time people are too focused on their reps to notice anyway. That being said, noticing what others are wearing in the gym can be a good form of inspiration when planning your outfits, so keep that in mind.

Comparison is the Thief of Joy (Most of the Time)

This point may seem obvious but comparing your progress, results and performance to those around you can be very detrimental to your mental health. Body shapes are all different, so you won’t look the exact same as the girl next to you. Some people’s bodies react differently to fitness than others and because of this, not every piece of equipment will work for you. It is also important to remember that no one is monitoring your progress except for you.

Now ignore what I have just preached because sometimes comparison, in a non-toxic way, can benefit your performance. I have often noticed that I push myself more when I am motivated by the actions of women around me. If there is a girl next to me on the treadmill at a speed of 3.5 and an elevation of 6.0, I will nine times out of 10, up my settings to match her. For me, this comes from realizing that I can be better, not that I have to be.

At the end of the day, my biggest piece of advice is that no one really cares. What I mean by that is, that no one is as concerned about your workout as you are. Yes, people may glance at you and yes they might judge your form, but any of that attention is momentary. Is it truly worth it not to go over a possible five-second interaction occurring during your 90-minute workout? For me, exercise has given me a passion and new goals to work towards outside of my academic life. It has also allowed me to gain confidence in my body again and has greatly improved my mental wellbeing.