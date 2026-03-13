My Experience Adopting A Dog In College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Adopting a dog in college can be exciting and rewarding, but it also comes with challenges that require patience, responsibility, and careful consideration.

In August, when my boyfriend and I moved from an apartment to a house, we started thinking about adopting another dog. We already had an older dog and now had a fenced-in yard, so we thought he might be lonely and could use a friend. After contacting different rescues and struggling to find a dog that felt like the right fit, we finally found Belle: a rottweiler being fostered nearby. However, by the time we reached out, she was already promised to another family. Although disappointed, we continued our search for a dog who needed a good home.

A few days later, we were informed that the adoption with Belle hadn’t worked out and that she was available again. Feeling like it was meant to be, we immediately expressed our interest and scheduled an appointment to bring our dog to meet her. Just three days later, on Halloween, we brought Belle home.

We weren’t quite sure what to expect when we brought Belle home since she hadn’t been in foster care for very long before we adopted her. All that the rescue and fosters knew was that she was between two and three years old and had come from an abusive household. As a result, Belle was extremely anxious and didn’t get along with our other dog as well as they had when they first met. Very soon, we also realized that she had a much more energetic, puppy-like personality than what had been described to us, while our other dog was much more of a couch potato. Although this was challenging to navigate, we didn’t want to give up on Belle.

After talking with the vet and her previous foster parents, we decided that giving Belle anxiety medication might help her feel more calm and settle into her new home. It does help, but adjusting to her new home has been a slow process. Every day, she is improving little by little, but it’s still very challenging — especially as a college student. Waking up early to let her out when all I want is more sleep can be exhausting, and the constant barking while I try to do homework adds an extra layer of stress. Despite the difficulties, seeing her gradually become more comfortable makes the effort feel worthwhile, and I know that with time, patience, and the love and care we’re giving her, she will outgrow many of the challenges she faced as a puppy.

Adopting Belle has shown me just how important patience is and how meaningful it can be to care for another living being whose well-being depends entirely on you. She requires almost my full attention when I’m home since my boyfriend and I are away at work and school for much of the day and she constantly seeks love, play, and interaction. At the same time, adopting Belle has forced me to become more responsible, like picking up after myself and making sure I don’t leave anything out that she could get into and chew, which has made me more mindful in my daily life.

I’ve learned that caring for a dog isn’t just about providing a safe and loving home — each dog has unique needs and it requires consistency, commitment, and the ability to manage unexpected challenges. For other college students considering pet adoption, it’s important to think carefully about whether they have the time, energy, and resources to provide a stable, loving home. While the experience can be incredibly rewarding, and seeing Belle grow more comfortable and happy makes every challenge worthwhile, it’s not something to take lightly and isn’t for everyone. Overall, adopting Belle has been exhausting, challenging, and incredibly rewarding all at once, and I know that with the love and care we’re giving her, she has everything she needs to thrive.