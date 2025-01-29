The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2025 GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2. The official list of nominations have been announced, and here are my predictions for the main award categories.

Record of the Year

The Record of the Year recognizes those who have recorded, produced, and performed a single song – not to be confused with Song of the Year, which focuses on songwriting. Record of the Year has often been given to songs that define the year, highlighting the impact and overall production.

This year’s nominations are: “Now and Then” by The Beatles, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” by Beyoncé, “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, “360” by Charli xcx, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish, “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar, “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan, and “Fortnight” by Taylor Swift, featuring Post Malone.

This is an extremely hard award to judge, as so many of these songs were huge hits in 2024 because of their stellar production and performances. Personally, I predict that “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter is going to win Record of the Year. “Espresso” absolutely dominated the charts this summer, and was truly one of Carpenter’s most successful pop hits. The fun pop beats and overall impact of this song is why I think it is going to take the win in this category.

Song of the Year

Contrast to Record of the Year, Song of the Year is awarded to the songwriter. The award highlights powerful lyrics and song construction. Some previous winners of this award from the past few years were “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, “Just Like That” by Bonnie Raitt, and “Leave The Door Open” by Silk Sonic.

This year’s nominations are: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish, “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Fortnight” by Taylor Swift, featuring Post Malone, “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan, “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar, “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter, and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” by Beyoncé.

I personally think Billie Eilish is going to win this award for the second year in a row, after winning for “What Was I Made For?” last year. “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” was a huge song this year, growing in popularity online because of its meaningful lyrics and tone. Eilish is a stellar songwriter, and deserves another award in this category.

Best New Artist

Although the artist may not be new to the industry, this award is given to artists who had their breakthrough year in 2024. The nominees for this category are: Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Khruangbin, Raye, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims.

This is always a tough category, and for me it is between Carpenter and Roan to take the win. I think, in the end, The Academy will choose Chappell Roan for Best New Artist. Roan had a huge year, with her album “The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess” being a big success. She is definitely a new artist who has absolutely taken off in the music industry, and that is why I think she will win this award.

Album of the Year

Arguably one of the biggest awards given at The GRAMMYs, Album of the Year goes to the album that truly shaped music and entertainment throughout 2024. It awards the producers, songwriters, performers, and every person who helped in creating the best album of the year.

The nominations are: “New Blue Sun” by André 3000, “COWBOY CARTER” by Beyoncé, “Short n’ Sweet” by Sabrina Carpenter, “BRAT” by Charli xcx, “Djesse Vol. 4” by Jacob Collier, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” by Billie Eilish, “The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess” by Chappell Roan, and “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT” by Taylor Swift.

Although I may be biased because I am a huge “swiftie,” I think Taylor Swift is going to take this award home – for the fifth time I might add. She is the most awarded performer in this category, and I think she is going to add another trophy to her shelf. “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT” was a huge success on the charts, is one of Swift’s most powerful lyrical albums, and showcases various production styles, making this album truly one of a kind.

These are just my predictions, as it is up to The Academy to decide which artist, album, and song is going to take home the most awards. I am excited for Feb. 2, and I know I will be glued to the TV when my favorite artists arrive at The GRAMMYs red carpet.