Less Than $11.00 For Nails?! Can They Really Be That Good?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Yes, you read that correctly; less than $11.00 per pack. And yes, they truly are that good. As someone who has weak nails and a budget that does not allow for frequent trips to the nail salons, I have tried many types of press-on nails. I also live a very active and busy life, so the nails I wear have to be cute but also really strong. Olive & June press-ons are by far the strongest in terms of glue and the actual nail. It also helps that they are really stylish as well. There are four main things I consider when I buy press-on nails: style, price, variety of sizes, and strength of the nail and glue. Olive & June is my number one ranked in all of these categories.

Let’s talk about style. The main point of getting your nails done is so that you can add something else to any outfit you pick out. Even if you are a neutral nail lover, they still add a level that natural nails lack. I love that there are so many options for the Olive & June nails because they come in patterns, colors, chromes, and neutrals. There is truly something for everyone when it comes to style. I personally have tried ones that have white stars on them with a chrome layer on top, and I have also tried plain lilac ones. I love that these nails give me so many choices to choose from depending on the vibe I am looking for my next set.

Now onto the price. These ones are on the cheaper side. They are a little more expensive than the Kiss brand but not by much. They are much less expensive than the elaborate ones that have intricate patterns on them. They are also less than the hand-made ones you can find on Etsy. I appreciate that I know I am getting good quality nails for a good fair price. I also am spending a fraction of the cost that I would normally be spending at the salon (which for me is close to $80 per set). You can also usually get about two sets per pack because there are so many sizes, so you really get your bang for your buck!

The variety of sizes that Olive & June has per pack is one of the largest varieties I have come across. The sets that I find have 42 different nails in them, so you are most likely going to find one or two sizes that can comfortably fit on each finger. This means that you can get more use out of just one pack than you can with other brands. The variety of sizes also means that it is inclusive for a lot of nail beds, which is always nice to see. Not only does Olive & June have a lot of individual nail sizes, but they also have a good amount of nail shapes and lengths. Ranging from extra short squares to long almonds, the size variety allows for many individuals to find what they are looking for. Even with the longer shapes, the durability of the nail is still very strong.

Like I was saying, even the nails that are long are still really strong, which leads me to my final category of strength. The thickness of the nail itself is thicker than other store-bought press-on sets that I have purchased. They are very durable, and they don’t bend or snap easily. I also think that the nail glue that is included is one of the strongest as well. While nail glue is usually all the same, this glue seems to last longer on my nails for whatever reason. It also does not damage my nails as much when I remove them, which is good for me since I have very thin nails.

I could rave about Olive & June press-ons forever, but I will keep this review short and sweet. The Olive & June press-ons are truly amazing in terms of style, price, variety of sizes, and strength of nails and glue. They really are that good even if the price makes this deal seem too good to be true!