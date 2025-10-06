I Never Saw Myself As A Sorority Girl, Until Now 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I promise that this article is not my secret attempt to get you to join some kind of cult. I am well aware of the negative associations many people have about collegiate Greek life, and to be fair some groups deserve them. My goal with this article is to open your mind and allow new perspectives that may challenge certain assumptions people unknowingly carry about sororities. Even after reading this piece, I encourage you to do research into your local collegiate Panhellenic sororities and fraternities, even if it is just out of curiosity.

In September of my freshman year at Michigan State University, I found myself completely lost. A combination of my anxiety, random roommates, and hometown friends distancing themselves led to a lot of loneliness and self-isolation. Late in the month, I stumbled upon an Instagram story from Alpha Omicron Pi saying they were doing recruitment coffee dates. Armed with the knowledge that I had nothing to lose I decided to sign up for a date, and the rest, as they say, is history. Now five months later, I have made more friends than I can count, have a leadership position, and experienced many things outside of my comfort zone.

Something I expected from the girls in AOII was that they would be perfect, which couldn’t be farther from the truth in the best way possible. I am truly so grateful to be part of a sisterhood that is so diverse and represents people from all walks of life. The amazing stories and knowledge that I have been privy to have changed my perspective on life, not only as a college student but as a woman. Yes, these girls are not perfect, and I would not want them to be.

As someone with no biological sisters, nothing has been more valuable than the relationship I have built with my “big,” Kasey. For those unfamiliar, new members in sororities are assigned a “big” whose purpose is to act as your designated elder sister and guide you through the next four years of sisterhood. I am lucky enough to have a big who acts as my elder sister both in and out of my sorority, giving me valuable advice and sharing memorable experiences with me.

You do not need to fit a certain image to join a sorority. I would argue that any group of people who exclude you based on outward perception are not who you are meant to be with. There are hundreds of clubs and student-based organizations where you can find your people at MSU. I urge everyone, regardless of who you are or where you come from, to consider Greek life, even if it is just for a second because you never know where you could find your forever family.