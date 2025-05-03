How Women’s Student Services MSU is impacting lives

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Since the 2024 presidential election, it’s been a roller-coaster of emotions for many, especially regarding women’s rights and care. As a student at Michigan State University, I am proud to say this campus actively supports all, with Women’s Student Services (WSS) making a noticeable impression.

Established in 2019, WSS screams empowerment from Room 14 of the Student Services Building. Stepping through its doors, students can find various resources, programs, and community initiatives offered to uplift and inspire. Its foundation creates opportunities for women facing unique challenges in academia and beyond, focusing on leadership, development, equity, and advocacy.

It’s a focus that goes beyond the surface level. For many women, it’s hard to conform to the standards of society, as they attempt to eliminate their voices almost completely. It’s a constant battle for support — a weight of belittlement that just becomes exhausting over time. WSS rises above the challenge by dismantling these barriers and confronting outdated hierarchies head-on.

Whether you identify as a woman of color, LGBTQ+, or a first-generation student, come as you are. WSS is an invitation to be seen, valued, and supported. This applies to all students, regardless of what your financial status is, because resources like emergency contraceptives, pregnancy tests, condoms, COVID tests, and more are available at no cost.

In a society that continues to standardize, WSS’s arms are open to all. Regardless of background or status, there’s always a seat for you, with hands to guide you every step of the way.

So, reach out, get inspired, and don’t hesitate to ask for help. You are in charge, and YOU have the power to choose what’s right for you. Empowerment is not just a goal, it’s a reality.