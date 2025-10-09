How TikTok Has Changed The Skincare Industry

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TikTok has single-handedly transformed the skin care industry as we know it. TikTok influencers have the power to make or break the sales of products by influencing consumer behavior, shaping brand strategies, and driving viral trends. With the demand for transparency rising and the power of controversy, TikTok has become the go-to platform for skin care education, marketing, and debate, ultimately reshaping the industry.

The power of virality.

Brands no longer rely on ad campaigns to drive product success. With the power of TikTok’s unique algorithm, underground skin care products can become a must-have overnight! With influencers creating relatable, honest content reviewing products, consumers flock to TikTok to gain knowledge about products. A simple endorsement from a licensed dermatologist or review from a fan-favorite influencer can lead to massive sales — and brands have taken advantage of that.

Some of skin care’s biggest successes devolve from Tik Tok’s influence:

CeraVe: Once a simple drugstore brand, CeraVe paved the way for a new marketing approach that exploded in popularity after professionals praised its science-backed formulas.

Vaseline/Aquaphor Slugging: After “slugging” gained popularity, both Vaseline and Aquaphor launched products, building off of the trend to become staples in everyone’s skin care routine.

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops: Glowy, bronzed skin enveloped the internet as Drunk Elephant’s Bronzing Drops gained popularity through viral videos. To this day, there is still buzz about this product.

Influencers vs. traditional advertising.

In the past, consumers relied on celebrity endorsements or ad campaigns to communicate the value of their products. Consumers look for honest, relatable content from dermatologists, influencers, and estheticians when looking for their next skin care must-have.

Hyram Yarbro (@skincarebyhyram) became an early and reliable source of information in the skin care industry. Often challenging if a product is expensive, is it really better for your skin?

Brands have noticed this shift and have aligned their strategies toward investing in influencer partnerships. This creates authentic content around the brand, communicating relatability, authenticity, and trust between brands and consumers.

The Gen-Z impact.

As Gen Z continues to dominate the TikTok space, skin care brands have had to adapt to the changing demands of the audience, including transparency, affordability, and effective formulas. Clear and simple lists seem to steal the hearts of consumers.

Some brands that have capitalized on this shift are:

The Ordinary: A brand recognized for its simple, straightforward ingredient list that aligns perfectly with Gen Z’s budget requirements and science-backed ingredients.

The Inkey List: Another brand with simplicity and transparency at the forefront of their company, aligning with the demands of the influential Gen-Z market.

Good Molecules: With result-driven marketing and affordable skin care lines, Good Molecules has captured the hearts of the young generation with fun packaging and visible results without breaking the bank.

Controversy sells: how drama drives sales.

No industry is safe from the drama on TikTok. Ironically, controversy often leads to curiosity in consumers, which leads to increased sales for the company. This keeps the company relevant and in consumers minds despite the negative online circulation their brand might be facing.

Drunk Elephant’s Lala Retro Whipped Cream: In late 2024, Drunk Elephant issued a product recall of their Lala Retro Whipped Cream, amongst a couple other products, for an “isolated ingredient mix-up.” With the associated health risks, this recall sparked discussions on TikTok on product safety and quality control measures. Despite the controversy and negative publicity, the attention kept Drunk Elephant in the public eye, keeping the curiosity amongst the brand online.

The future of the skin care industry in the TikTok era.

TikTok has transformed the skin care industry, making it more consumer-focused, transparent, and faster. With the sector ever-changing, brands must capitalize on the platform to reach consumer bases better and more efficiently than ever. Focusing on influencer marketing, viral marketing, and brand transparency will effectively boost brand awareness and performance.

As TikTok continues to be a resource for consumers, skin care companies must stay ready to jump on the next big trend — or brace themselves for the next big controversy — to stay relevant on the unforgiving, honest platform.