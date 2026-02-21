How I Got Research Experience on Campus: Why its Useful and How You Can Get One Too

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In college there is this continuous pressure to build your resume, get a job, find an internship, and basically start figuring out your entire future immediately. Coming by work opportunities is hard and actually getting them is harder because of the age old conundrum: how do you get a job without experience if no one will hire you without experience? One of the best ways to break that cycle is through research. And there is truly no better place to do that on a college campus, where innovation and exploration take place in the highest capacity — especially here at MSU.

Many students hesitate to step into research because they think research is only for science-heavy majors. Research happens in everything from agriculture to zoology.

You’re a computer science major? There are research projects in programming, AI, and data analysis.

You’re an interior design major? There’s research on sustainability, spatial psychology, and human-centered design.

You’re a business major? There are projects studying consumer behavior, marketing, entrepreneurship, and economic trends.

So even if research for your field exists, why should you be doing it? First and foremost it is a valuable resume builder. However, the skills you gain in a lab position — collaboration, communication, teamwork, problem-solving — are transferable to any field. These are skills you can talk about when you apply to a future internship or talk about in an interview for a work opportunity.

Another reason research can be incredible is because you can see how your classes are being applied in the real world. Sometimes it’s hard to see how your major or career path can be relevant when simply attending lectures and taking tests. But having a place where you can apply this knowledge could give you new perspectives and interests.

Research is also a great way to network. Talking with professors, lab assistants, graduate students, and even your own undergraduate peers can be a way to build relationships that could open other opportunities in the future, or even lifelong friendships and build a community.

Although most lab positions are voluntary, there are opportunities for growth or even gain scholarships that prioritize students with previous experience. You can also present your research at forums or conferences that might have awards.

No matter your major or level of experience, there’s a project out there that needs your perspective.

I have successfully convinced you to get a research position here is how you can do it.

The best thing about applying for research is two things: 1. More labs are looking for students than not and 2. No amount of experience is necessary. Because lab potions are often unpaid, many researchers are more than willing to take people and also require little to no experience. So, if you are even considering gaining research apply anyway!

Here are a few tips that helped me:

Explore your interests.

Most people tell you to look up your department and research opportunities or to talk to your professors of classes you enjoy, and that can be a great way to get into research, but another more unconventional way is to look at a URAAF poster. For those of you who are unfamiliar, URAAF is an undergraduate research forum where student researchers present their works. In the program booklet a mentor and project description is mentioned, so look at anything that interests you. Make a short list the of research projects you find.

Send emails early and often.

This is so much less intimidating than you might think. Send a short respectful email including an introduction of yourself, your personal interests, and, the most important, what specific thing about their research interests you. That last part is really important because it is what makes you stand out and you are less likely to get ghosted.

Follow up.

Professors are busy and emails get lost in the millions of other junk emails everyone receives. A polite follow-up after a week or two shows initiative and genuine interest. In my experience, most people respond, even if it’s to tell you that they don’t have a position currently and to follow up later.

Repeat as many times as you want.

Maybe the first 5 emails you send to labs don’t have spots. Maybe you get introduced to a lab, learn more about it, and it doesn’t actually end up being what you’re interested in. Maybe you take the position and after a solid month you decide it’s not what you wanted. All of that is completely normal. Don’t give up, try again and know that every step still brings you closer to the right opportunity.

Say yes to learning.

Once you join a lab, be curious. Ask questions, take on new tasks, and embrace challenges — growth happens fast when you’re engaged. Every opportunity you undertake is a new skill you develop.

Getting involved is not as intimidating as people make it seem. You just need to be willing to take that first step. Research is the first stepping stone to a world of opportunities.