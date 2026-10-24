Home Sweet Haunted Home: Making the Most of My Halloween Night In

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are anything like me, you have already created your Pinterest board dedicated to witty, niche costumes to wear all Halloween weekend. You have also probably begun to plan how you are going to spend the entire weekend, but have likely realized that Halloween at a large party school is not for the faint of heart. It is full of crowded parties, bar crawls, tiny costumes, and events that last until the sun begins to shine the following morning. Just because that is what many choose to do on Halloweekend does not mean that you have to conform to the crowd or follow the same path. Oftentimes, the best memories can be made from inside the comfort of your own dorm room with a bag of prepackaged seasonal candy and an old cringy movie. You do not have to party all night to have a memorable Halloween weekend.

Staying in doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate the holiday: you can start by decorating your space for the season! This year, I’ve decided to go on a rampage through Target’s dollar Halloween section. Apple-scented candles, plastic pumpkins, and spooky colored lights have found their home in my all-too-small dorm room. The cozy vibe my cheap decor has created has made me eager to spend the evening inside.

Now that you have the vibe set, you can officially declare that your space will be the destination of your group’s laid-back Halloween celebration. What will your guests snack on? It isn’t Halloween without a sweet treat. I can personally say that baking has never failed me. By this, I don’t mean crafting up any intense pumpkin-flavored desserts, but instead the beloved ready-to-bake cookies with festive shapes printed on them! Throw a few boxes in the oven, wait ten minutes, and you’ve got some of the best snacks ready for your cozy night.

Decorations, check. Snacks, check. Now all that’s left are the events for the evening, and for this I have a few options.

Option one: Movie night! Have your friends pick out some nostalgic Halloween movies to watch while you munch on your cookies. Absolutely nothing can beat a dorm room movie marathon with all your closest friends squished on the world’s cheapest futon.

Option two: Dress up anyway! There’s no reason to let your clever costumes go to waste. Take cute photos with your friends and maybe even host your own costume contest!

Option three: Indulge in Halloween crafts. Now, I’ve mentioned that I am no stranger to the dollar section at Target, so I can confidently say they have some of the cutest crafts for the season. You don’t need to be an artist to have a good time with these crafts, as most of them consist of gluing googly eyes on a piece of foam and calling it a ghost. You and your friends can take full creative liberty and make something absolutely … horrifying!

Choosing to stay inside for Halloween isn’t choosing to settle for a less enjoyable night. A night spent inside with your friends can make for an equally memorable night. Sometimes, all you need are your favorite people, a delicious snack, a little creativity, and a dorm room to create your own little haunted home.