Goodbye, Her Campus (Thank you for the best five years)

Goodbye, Her Campus.

This is truly the end of an era. I joined Her Campus when I was 18 and now at 23 it’s time for the hardest goodbye.

I’ve shared so many stories. I’ve talked about music, books, and life. I still have more that I will share one day.

I have truly loved working with every current and past member of Her Campus at MSU. I still want to acknowledge a few who made my experience extra special. This is exactly what I needed these past five years. I didn’t go into college knowing that but I am leaving with so many core memories and both professional experiences and life experiences.

First off, I’ve loved being able to share my love of HC with new members. To my mentees, you made my experience all the more enjoyable. Much love to Greta S, Lauren K, Meghan H, Lauren C, Sam M, Sam S, and Alexis G.

To those who came before me, Taylor M, Tia T, Ananya V, and Kelsi K. You guys taught me about the Her Campus love and how to be a leader.

To those who come after me. I am beyond proud of all of you and excited to see what you accomplish.

Charlie, I couldn’t have done it without you. There’s not a single other person I would’ve rather had with me on this journey.

Mikia, your diligence and passion is admirable and I can’t imagine a single other person fulfilling the spot I’m leaving.

I hope I leave behind a lasting legacy not only at MSU, but Her Campus as a whole. Even outside of MSU, I have enjoyed being a part of so many other lives as we worked together to give a voice to college women (and anyone else who needed one) across the globe.

Congratulations, Class of 2024!

I can’t wrap up this experience without a little bit of bragging. I think an even bigger congratulations goes out to all of the other first gens out there, it wasn’t easy, but we did it.

There is one song I had on repeat for all of April: I lived by One Republic.

“I did it all, I lived every second that this world could give, I saw so many places, The things that I did, Yeah with every broken bone (or in my case, concussion), I swear I lived.”

And, for one final time, HCXO

Chapter President and Campus Correspondent

Kaytlyn (Kat) Gannon

MSU Marketing – Class of 2024

Signing Out.