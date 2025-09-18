Future Preparation Resources At Michigan State University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking for a career-related internship, job, or experiential learning can be difficult. Most colleges allow students to prosper and thrive throughout their four years. Many colleges and universities allow students to create their paths with little guidance.

Here at Michigan State University, we have the chance to learn and explore new career paths. These opportunities include workshops (e.g., resume building), career fairs for specific majors or all majors, websites such as Handshake, LinkedIn, and Indeed, and other networking events.

Workshops can help prepare students for career fairs. Resume-building seminars allow students to create professional, effective resumes for future employment. The resumes are built toward the specific job you are applying for. The resume shows all your best attributes and skills, allowing future employers to see your past experiences.

Career fairs allow students and potential employees to look for future career paths and jobs. Employers looking to hire will encourage students to have a job lined up for when they graduate. Michigan State University holds multiple year-round, including all-major to specific major career fairs.

We are introduced to many apps throughout the four years we attend as undergrads. One of the first apps we are introduced to is Handshake. The school gives us access to Handshake, showing all events from career fairs to professional photo booths around campus. There are jobs and internships available to apply to within Handshake. Another app we can use is LinkedIn, where most people connect with others. LinkedIn is another form of an online resume. When networking at social events and career fairs, you can use LinkedIn to connect with others for further networking and to keep in touch.

Overall, Michigan State University allows students to explore their opportunities, providing them with multiple resources to strive and prosper in the future.

