5 Of My Favorite Travel Destinations

Since I was younger, my parents have taken my brother and me to many different places. Even back then, I loved to travel! Seeing the differences between the places we traveled to versus home has always been one of my favorite aspects. Every single place that I’ve been to has never failed to amaze me.

As I grew older, I started traveling more with my friends rather than with my family, but my love for visiting new places has never diminished. Although, since starting college, I do admit that I’ve been traveling less than I usually would. However, that just made me cherish my trips much more, now that I can’t travel as often. So in case you need some input on where to visit, here is a list of some of my favorite places that I’ve been to so far.

Gwangju, South Korea

Now, I must admit, I am a bit biased with this city. Both of my parents are from South Korea, specifically from Gwangju, so I’ve been here a total of four times since I was born, the most recent time being this past winter break. It’s such an amazing city, and it never ceases to amaze me every time I visit. I think what makes it even more special is that this is where my parents grew up, so it’s very cool visiting the places they would tell me stories about in real life. Additionally, the food is absolutely amazing and the culture is so rich there. Although I’m unable to visit frequently, the times I’m able to are always incredibly memorable.

New York City, New York

Although I live just a few hours away, I haven’t been to New York as much as you would think. I’ve been there a total of three times my entire life, with the most recent time being this past summer break. My best friends and I took a little girls’ trip there and it was so fun! New York’s vibes are absolutely unbeatable and the food is amazing. There’s always something to do at every hour of the day and it’s truly a place where you should visit at least once in your life.

Washington, D.C.

Now, I am also a bit biased with this city as well, as I live about half an hour away from D.C. I grew up visiting all the nooks and crannies of this city. However, no matter how many times I’ve been there, I never get tired of it. There’s something to do on every street, insane amounts of food options, and so many performances, museums, and memorials to visit during every season. Even now, every time I visit, I get to do something that’s new. D.C. is a city that I essentially grew up in, and it definitely has a piece of my heart.

Chicago, Illinois

Although I’ve only been to Chicago once, it was such an amazing experience! I visited the windy city during spring break of my senior year in high school with some friends, and it was unforgettable. There were so many different attractions and types of architecture, complete with an incredible art and music scene. This was my first introduction to the Midwest, and it truly left an impression on me.

Corolla, North Carolina

I’ve been to Corolla, and the Outer Banks in general, once during my senior year summer with a bunch of my high school friends. It was an absolute blast, as the city offered so much more than the beach. Of course, the beach itself was amazing, but there were things like wild horses, gorgeous scenery, basically unlimited dining options, and amazing shops to explore that was the absolute cherry on top of an incredible trip. None of my friends or I had been to the Outer Banks before this trip, so we didn’t really know what to expect besides the beach. However, we were all pleasantly surprised and vowed to come back again in the future.

Although this isn’t all of my favorite places that I’ve traveled to, this list includes a few of the incredible cities that created my most treasured memories. Hopefully, in the future, I can continuously travel to more and more places and eventually add to this list!