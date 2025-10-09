Five Easy Crochet Gift Ideas For Any Occasion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a crafty soul, my first thought for birthdays, holidays, or any special occasion is to crochet a gift for my loved ones. Since I started crocheting around two years ago, I’ve created many different things for myself and for the people in my life. I enjoy giving handmade gifts the most, because I feel that the time, effort, and love put into them trumps anything that could be bought at a store.

If you want to crochet something for a special person in your life but have no idea where to start, you’ve come to the right place. This list outlines five crochet gift ideas, all of which I have personally made and given to people I love over the past two years, including links to the YouTube tutorials I used.

Hats

Hats are the perfect gift for cold climates and stylish personalities. Most patterns or tutorials are fairly simple, so a hat is a great beginner-friendly project. Whether you want to keep a loved one warm or add something creative to their wardrobe, a crochet hat is a great gift.

This gift is also easy to personalize for the recipient. Choose from different styles — beanies, cat ear hats, bucket hats, and more — and colors that match the personality of who you’re making it for. For example, I crocheted a cream colored cat ear beanie for my sister because it matches the aesthetic of clothing she likes to wear.

Plushies

Do you have a friend that collects plushies, but Squishmallows and Jellycats don’t fit the birthday gift budget? Crocheting a plushie is the perfect solution. These can be a little more difficult to make, so creating the perfect plushie may take practice. The outcome of a personalized little stuffed friend for your loved one, however, is worth it.

My first plushie was a fairy frog that I gifted to my best friend for Christmas, and I made a different frog a year later for another frog-loving friend as a travel companion for her study abroad trip.

Bag charms

A simple “crochet bag charms” search on YouTube will yield a plethora of tutorials of all different kinds of styles and aesthetics for this gift. Because of the variety of options, bag charms are easily personalized for the recipient. Most are quick and simple to create, making it easy to have a few different designs for the recipient to mix and match.

Bag charms can also be functional, as many designs serve as little pouches to add extra storage to your bag. The first bag charm I made was a frog pouch, which I gifted to a friend but loved so much that I made another one for myself. I also crocheted a photocard holder charm, which I just gave to my sister for her 19th birthday.

Flowers

Crochet flowers are a sweet and beautiful gift for any occasion, but I think they work especially well for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s or Father’s Day. From a singular rose to a whole bouquet, crochet flowers are something your recipient will cherish forever. To make it extra special, crochet the recipient’s favorite flower.

While real flowers have a limited lifespan, crochet flowers are a floral gift that will never die. The only flowers I have crocheted thus far was a little bouquet of red roses as a gift for my partner, and around six months later they are still displayed on his desk.

Coasters

Coasters are a gift that is both cute and practical. Crochet coaster patterns have a range of designs which are relatively quick and easy to make. This project in particular is perfect for older family members who may appreciate its functionality, and for house-warming gifts.

This Christmas, I crocheted a set of red, blue, and gray coasters for my father, whose go-to coasters were getting worn with age. A friend of mine also recently moved into a new apartment and I made a set of two leafy coasters for her and her partner.

Sometimes a busy schedule or lack of motivation can get in the way of finishing a big project like a tote bag or a blanket, but you still want the satisfaction and meaningfulness of a handmade gift for someone you love. While there are endless amounts of larger crochet projects you could tackle, I have found that some of these smaller, simpler creations are perfect for gift giving. I hope this list of crochet gift ideas gives you a place to start.