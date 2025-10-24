Easy Sustainable & Eco-friendly Choices In College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming from a small town to the large Michigan State University campus and the city of East Lansing, I have found that more eco-friendly habits were made available to me!

Walking everywhere and public transportation

As I said, I am from a very small town, and it is not a walkable place to live, nor does it have public transportation. Not only do I love getting my steps in everyday, I love the fact that I am not running an engine. When something is just too far, there’s always CATA buses I can take to get where I need to go.

Reusable bags and totes

Totes have been essential in my day-to-day life here at college. They take up relatively no space in a cramped apartment or dorm, and are definitely the more eco-friendly choice compared to single-use plastic bags. Plus, it’s more comfortable to carry around if you’re walking!

Buying second-hand

Having thrift stores in my city has been a major blessing. The MSU Surplus Store is also a great spot to find things you might need but don’t want to feel guilty for buying.

Recycling

Recycling has become extremely accessible to me since moving to college. At MSU, it’s available in every dorm hall, and they also have huge recycling bins at the end of semesters for people moving out who don’t take things with them.

Reusing school supplies

I always reuse my supplies for class. I have used the same backpack, water bottle, and binders since high school; not every new semester calls for all new things. I rip out used pages from old notebooks, and I always check if I can buy my books used or rent them out from the book store.

These aren’t very inventive ways to be more green, but it is a great place to start, and I am truly blessed to have these choices available to me!