This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine you are standing in a long line, waiting to ask for help or to pay for something. What do you do? Take out your phone and scroll until it’s your turn? There’s a certain comfort that comes from having something to do in these transitional moments, as you hope people won’t bombard you with small talk or judge you for being alone. This tendency is natural, but in a world that seems to move faster every day, do these moments always need to involve screens?

I personally think that the answer is a definite no. Our phones are the easiest way to distract ourselves and pass the time, but what are you getting out of that? Wouldn’t you rather do something to relax your brain or calm your senses? This can be possible with an Analog Bag: a bag full of hands-on activities and hobby items that can fill up small moments in the day. When we usually pick up our phone and refresh Instagram seven times, we could instead do a word search or put a couple of stitches in an embroidery project. Grabbing our phone in these moments is a habit, and we can replace it with something more beneficial for our minds.

The idea of an Analog Bag is not a new thing, but it is being embraced by young adults more recently to resist doomscrolling. People are searching for the important difference between engaging with your phone and engaging with an analog activity: friction. Social media and the internet have been designed to reduce friction and offer a seamless (and endless) experience, but friction forces you to slow down and pay attention. Doing a craft or reading a paper book will allow your brain to rest in sensory experience. Where your phone can cause a loop of anxiety and comparison, analog activities give your brain a moment to relax and focus on something else. Our society is so caught up with moving efficiently and being in competition, but we need to simply slow down sometimes.

I’m still beginning my Analog Bag journey as I’ve just discovered the simple wonders of it, but I’ve had fun deciding what I want to bring along with me each day. I almost always carry around a small notebook or two, as I love to note little thoughts or inspirations that I come upon throughout the day. I just finished a cross-stitch project that I would often keep in my bag to work on in spare moments. Recently, I attained an activity book that has lots of different analog things to do, like word searches, connect-the-dots, and even a section about how to read tea leaves. These small activities feel comforting in moments where I feel burnt-out from the day or sick of my phone. It feels good to not worry about being productive — a simple connect-the-dots gives me a feeling of accomplishment when it’s finished, but it doesn’t have to do or be anything more. It feels good to reclaim my time from the hands of a fast-moving world.

Whether you’ve been feeling lost in the chaos of each day or wanting to break up with social media, the Analog Bag is yours to make. It can include whatever you want to have in those small moments where you usually reach for your phone. The Analog Bag is especially important when you are out in public. Don’t let the fear of judgement stop you from enjoying the whimsy. It’s okay to disrupt the “normalcy” of our society’s relationship with technology, in fact, it’s a good thing. The Analog Bag is ready to accompany your days in whatever way you want and need.