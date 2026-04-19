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guitar, coffee, and journals laid on bed
guitar, coffee, and journals laid on bed
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MSU | Wellness > Mental Health

Discovering How Much I Need My Hobbies My First Year At College

Christina Dugan Student Contributor, Michigan State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since I was a little kid, I have never wanted to be bored. I always need something to do, anything to keep my mind busy. So, throughout my years, I gathered hobbies and activities for myself. I did dance classes, piano lessons, violin lessons, choir, journaling, writing, and a plethora of other things. In high school, there was never really time for me to be bored because I was always off doing something, and when I wasn’t busy, all I wanted to do was sleep. So, coming into college freshman year was a big change. 

My first few months at college were fun, but I missed my hobbies. I stopped dancing and singing, I stopped doing my typical crafting and journaling, so my hobbies dwindled away for months. Sure, I was hanging out with my friends a lot and I had homework, but I wasn’t doing anything just for me. 

Once it hit November, the lack of hobbies started to wear on me. I realized that I never really took time to be alone anymore. I also started to realize that when I did get a moment to myself, I usually spent it scrolling on my phone. At the beginning of the year, hanging out with friends all day, everyday sounded like a dream. A few months in, my friends started to annoy me more than usual and I found myself becoming more and more irritable. I felt like I really needed time by myself, away from them. Not that they did anything wrong, I just needed time for myself that I hadn’t been taking. 

So, I joined a club, started writing music reviews, and brought my journal to college after winter break. I started going on walks by myself and making sure to take moments just for me. I wouldn’t always agree to go wherever my friends were going just because of FOMO. I would instead take that time to do something for myself. 

After all of that, I felt my mental state improving and I just felt happier. In high school, it felt easy to forget that I needed my hobbies because they were just a part of my routine. But when all of them were cut off at once, it was detrimental to me and my well-being. So, to any first year college student, I know it’s cliche, but I would say to join clubs and groups that interest you early in the year. I know from personal experience that if you wait, it might affect you more than you think.

Christina Dugan

MSU '29

Christina Dugan is a member of the Michigan State University chapter of Her Campus.
She is pursuing a bachelor's degree in communications at Michigan State University. In her future, she aspires to work in the music industry as a music publicist. Some of her favorite artists include Sabrina Carpenter, Led Zeppelin, and Lorde. In her free time, she loves to write reviews on her favorite albums.
When she is not writing, she likes to read, go to concerts, and scrapbook.