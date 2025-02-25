Current obsessions that have brought me joy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Everyone has their own unique set of hyper-fixations. Those passions or interests that captivate us in different ways and bring us happiness. For some people, these obsessions might be a passing phase that eventually fades as their attention shifts to something new. For others, however, certain hyper-fixations can stick around long-term, becoming an integral part of who they are and shaping their identity. I’m someone who finds immense joy in the little things. Those small, often quirky interests that light up my world in ways that are hard to put into words. So, in the spirit of celebrating what makes me happy, here’s a little appreciation post dedicated to all of my current obsessions.

Grocery Store Simulator

I will be the first person to say that I am not much into video games. This game, however, has had a chokehold on me for the last month. I really appreciate the simplicity of the game. Something about the easy-to-understand objectives, low graphics, and effortless controls gives the game such a cozy feeling. The aim of the game is pretty obvious by the title. You are the manager of a grocery store trying to expand and improve the store. That is it, and yet I have found myself so hooked. One of my favorite aspects of the game is stocking the shelves. There’s something incredibly satisfying about organizing products, filling up shelves, and restocking freezers with delicious foods and drinks. Playing the game helps relieve me from any stress gained throughout the day. In my opinion, it was definitely worth the $8.99 price tag I paid for it. I have even gotten my cousin into playing with me since it is capable of multiplayer which allows some fun quality time with him.

Clio Greek Yogurt Bars

Where have these been all my life? Seriously, they are absolutely amazing! I first discovered these yogurt bars at one of the Sparty’s locations at MSU. I was just casually browsing for a snack when I happened to spot them in one of the fridges. They immediately caught my eye because I hadn’t seen them at all the previous year. Curious, I decided to grab one and give it a try. I’m so glad I did! The moment I tasted it, I was hooked. Since then, I’ve been going back almost every day to try a new flavor, and to my surprise, I’ve loved every single one. If I had to pick a favorite, I’d say the chocolate flavor just barely edges the others. These bars have quickly become my go-to sweet treat to end my evenings. If you haven’t had them yet, I definitely recommend giving them a try.

Letterboxd

Now I get why this app has exploded in popularity over the last few months. Letterboxd is a social media platform designed specifically for film lovers. On the app, you can do everything from rating and reviewing films to creating a watchlist of movies you’re interested in. You can even follow friends to keep up with their movie-watching activity. One of my favorite things about Letterboxd is the rush of serotonin I get every time I write a new review and share it on my feed. It’s just so satisfying to reflect on a film and put my thoughts into words. Beyond that, the app has also been an amazing way to discover films I probably never would have come across otherwise.

Thrifted Button Up Shirt

I was on my usual monthly thrift haul, hitting up all my favorite stores. While browsing the racks at a Goodwill, I stumbled upon the most perfect long-sleeve button-up shirt I’ve ever found. It was made of a soft denim fabric with delicate silver buttons, but what really made it stand out were the two beautifully embroidered flowers on the front. I knew instantly it had to be mine. It only got better when I did a try-on haul of everything I’d picked up when I got home. The shirt fit me perfectly. There is not a single thing I would change. I’m already dreaming up all the ways I can style it, and I can’t wait to wear it out!

These are all the things I’ve been really into lately. Just a reminder that even when everything feels overwhelming, there are always small joys to be found around you.