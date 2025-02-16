Crafting made easy: The Woobles create a fun, new way to learn how to crochet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Whether you are looking for a new hobby, a present for a creative friend, or even an activity to learn to do with friends, crochet is a pastime made easy by The Woobles company. Their project was founded to provide an easy way to learn a new skill and provide encouragement in doing so. These kits come in a variety of options from beginner, intermediate, and miniature kits, including limited edition releases or collaborations with characters from pop culture. In addition to their story, you can find all kinds of kits to choose from on their website to get started.

There are even accessory kits that can be purchased to personalize the full-sized kits. Accessories range from career clothing and sports equipment to various holiday themed items such as a cauldron for Halloween or Santa’s sack for Christmas. Some accessories are themed after major life accomplishments such as graduations or the winning of an award to celebrate all of life’s occasions.

Each kit comes with all the materials needed to complete the instructions encased on the QR code inside. A hook, stitch markers, stuffing, plastic eyes or a choice of black thread to give the creation eyes, a sewing needle, and all the various colors of their signature yarn. The QR code takes you to a video tutorial of each step to guide you along the way. The videos also have closed captioning for those that may be hard of hearing.

I purchased my first kit at Joann Fabrics and have been enjoying crafting ever since. It is a great activity to do while watching TV, listening to music, or something to do while cooped-up in bed when you’re feeling unwell, and it is great dexterity practice. You can do as much as you want in a single sitting. Many craft stores also carry balls of the Wobbles yarn so the pattern can be used multiple times using different colors.

With the kits containing a plethora of stuffing that can be sufficient for the completion of multiple projects, each purchase can be used to the fullest. The finished product can make a good gift as well as providing an unplugged activity to enjoy. Ordering off the website can even provide access to kits that are no longer being sold in-stores by adding a mystery kit to the delivery. I highly recommend this project for anyone looking for a creative hobby or a way to unwind after a stressful day. Creating something new can be a fantastic way to feel fulfilled.