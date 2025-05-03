The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Located in the Communication Arts and Sciences building on Michigan State University’s campus, the School of Journalism is a nationally recognized program that attracts students interested in broadcasting, writing, videography, and more. With journalism being such a broad — yet creative — field of study, students are almost always asked to go out on assignment. Although experiences like this are crucial for the future of student journalists, there are pros and cons that go along with this type of work.

Journalism students in their first and second year of college are often tasked to write many articles on topics typically given out by their professors. This is necessary because it reflects the reality at any news outlet: employees being given tasks of any kind to write about for a deadline. Although it sounds daunting, this gives students an opportunity to learn a lot about what is going on around campus.

For an assignment of my own, I was tasked to write a feature story about a topic of my choosing. Students in the past had done the history of local East Lansing businesses, sporting events, and more. I chose to write about a lesser known section of the library called Special Collections. Throughout the process, I was able to speak to two professionals, gain interview experience, and learn about something very few students know about. The most rewarding part is collecting information that will then go back to the public, allowing the student body to learn about all of the amazing things I did.

Although learning new things is a fun and exciting part of being a student journalist, the field does come with its challenges. For an election day themed assignment, I was tasked to go shoot a one minute long interview asking a student about their motivations for voting. As I went about asking people if they would like to participate, I was rejected and yelled at three times before I was able to interview someone. Although this could have been because of high tensions surrounding election time, it was an obstacle in my student journalist experience.

Going through with interviews can be a huge challenge for some aspiring journalists. Those with social anxiety may struggle with approaching strangers in public and asking for their opinion about certain things. Although this may be considered a hardship, I’ve realized that it only gets better with practice. The more practice you get, the easier it is to seek and carry out interviews.

There are certainly ups and downs of being a student journalist. Despite the anxieties one might face in the field, it’s important to remember the privilege I have. I am able to cover important stories and spread them to the general public. I can act as an educator of the community, and it is my responsibility to carry out the most up to date and important information possible.