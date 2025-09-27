College Decisions: 5 Factors To Consider

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As many students navigate college decision season, it’s important to highlight some commonly overlooked factors. While we tend to focus on things like cost, location, and educational programs, it’s equally as important to consider these other small factors that can make a big difference in your college experience.

1. School size

Although many people consider a school’s size when choosing a college, it wasn’t something I personally put a lot of thought into when making my decision. While I ultimately ended up at the right school for me, it’s definitely a factor that should not be overlooked. The size of your school can be thought of both as the physical size of your campus as well as the number of students who attend.

In physical terms, the size of your campus can determine the proximity of your classes, the time it takes to get there, and your methods of transportation. Although these things may seem insignificant, they play a big part in shaping your daily routine and how you’re able to utilize your time.

Additionally, for some people, the more classmates they have, the more opportunities there are to make friends and explore different aspects of college life. However, for others, attending a big school filled with unfamiliar faces can feel daunting and even lonely at times. While I felt like this my first semester, I was eventually able to find a good group of friends as well as several clubs and organizations that give me a sense of belonging.

While not as important as some of the previous points, attending a larger school can also come with long lines in dining halls, crowded events, limited housing, larger class sizes, and a sense of competitiveness — factors that may be unappealing depending on the person.

2. Campus culture

While we often have a vision and certain expectations of what our college experience will be like, it does not always turn out how we imagined. This can depend greatly on the campus culture of a school. For some, the idea of a good college experience might include Greek life, partying, and an overall social environment, while others may thrive better in spaces that allow them to focus on academics while being social in other ways, such as through clubs and organizations. For some, it might even be a mix of both. Many schools offer all of these opportunities and more. The important thing is choosing a school that allows you to live the lifestyle that’s best for you.

Many people, myself included, may not even know what they want their college experience to look like in the coming years. As we grow and evolve, so do our interests and lifestyle preferences, which means a lot can change during four years of college. For this reason, many people want to attend schools that offer a diverse campus culture, allowing them to have as many experiences as possible.

3. Weather and climate

While it may not be true for everyone, the climate of our environment can have a huge impact on our overall mood and motivation. For that reason, climate should be considered alongside other important factors, such as a school’s location and its proximity to family. The best way to do this is to think about what kind of environment you thrive best in. Do you enjoy spending time outdoors in the sun or experiencing all four seasons? Have you struggled with seasonal depression in the past? These are all important considerations.

4. Student services

Another significant factor that can impact many students’ experience at a school is the student services the school offers. College is a time of growth, learning, and major life changes — some exciting, some confusing. In these moments, student services can be a helpful form of guidance and support. Some valuable services that students often seek in a school include health and wellness centers, culinary services, gyms and exercise facilities, mental health resources, tutoring, career centers, academic support, and social events. While these may seem obvious, it’s important to look into how many of these services the schools you’re considering offer and how they aim to support students both academically and beyond.

5. Living situation

One of the most significant yet often overlooked factors when considering colleges is your potential living situation. For many, transitioning from living with parents in your own room to sharing a dorm can be challenging. However, this may not always be the case. Your living situation throughout college can depend on a variety of factors.

While some colleges have a live-on requirement, others might leave the decision to live on campus or have a roommate up to the students. With that in mind, some students prefer living in dorms because it allows them to pay for room and board alongside their tuition, and it can sometimes be more affordable. Others prefer apartments because they can have their own room and access to amenities they wouldn’t otherwise have, such as a kitchen and parking. However, this option can sometimes be more expensive. Many students enjoy experiencing both, as it allows them to get the full college experience without being confined to a dorm room all four years. Most of all, it is important to consider your current lifestyle preferences and how they might change throughout college.

Ultimately, if you end up living with a roommate, it is always a good idea to get to know them beforehand and ensure that you will enjoy living together. Your dorm or apartment is where you’ll spend a lot of your time, so it’s important to feel comfortable in the space you call home. If you don’t discuss topics such as living habits, boundaries, and expectations, things can get uncomfortable and cause bigger problems in terms of your mental health and wellbeing. Even if you’re going in blind, it’s still important to have these conversations with your roommate so that any changes can be made before it’s too late. Some factors to consider include whether you’re messy or clean, your preferred wake-up and bed time, and your shared interests.

Everyone’s reasons for choosing the college that is best for them will be different. However, it’s important to look beyond factors like cost, location, and academics to discover where you’ll truly thrive and succeed. These are just a few additional factors to keep in mind when deciding where to continue the next four years of your education and begin your adult life.