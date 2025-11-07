Classical Music Or House Music: Which Genre I Believe Helps Me Study Better

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Through my many years of doing homework and studying in middle school, high school, and now my freshman year of college, I have experimented a lot with the kind of music that I work best at. From classical music to songs from Disney movies, I have tried it all. My favorite, though, has been house music.

If you get distracted by song lyrics and want to start singing along and dancing, then you know that it’s hard to do homework and listen to pop, rap, or country; even the Disney songs have me up and singing along. I mean, as I am currently writing this, Taylor Swift is distracting me. But I digress, I also need something to keep my brain focused and not sleepy, which classical music does for me. So I needed something fast-paced without lyrics, so I turned to house music.

I love that there are so many different vibes that you can listen to, from mixes of your favorite songs or just short clips that are fun and fast. I have yet to take a deep, deep dive into the house music genre, but I do know that it keeps my brain active while I do my homework, which is a huge thing for me. Even if I go to a coffee shop or somewhere busy, I like to take my headphones off and just listen to the hustle and bustle around me. House music gives me that same hustle and bustle feeling that being in a busy place without headphones gives me.

I also appreciate that while I listen to house music, I can still move my head and tap my feet because there is still a good beat to follow along to. It isn’t a slow beat, so I don’t feel stuck or like things are dragging on. This keeps me focused on what I am doing and helps me stay on task.

Basically I am trying to say that if you are like me and need something to keep your attention but not distract you when you study, then I would definitely recommend giving house music a try. I started with just a Spotify-made mix for house music, and honestly, I still use that playlist pretty frequently when I study.