Cinematography in “Whiplash” with Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

After being filmed for a shocking duration of 19 days, the drama “Whiplash” took cinema by storm with its use of light and color to portray Andrew Neiman’s (Miles Teller) terrifying, obsession-fueled journey towards becoming one of the greats of jazz.

“Whiplash” follows the ambitious and arrogant Andrew Neiman as he navigates a prestigious conservatory in New York City. Neiman is introduced to the egomaniacal conductor, Terrence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons), who takes on methods of teaching similar to mental torture to create one of the greats of jazz. While the movie is considered a drama, the cinematographer, Sharone Meir, utilizes color and light to portray the movie as a thriller of sorts – intensifying the madness displayed by Fletcher, as well as the depreciation of Neiman’s want for a normal life. The only thing that matters to him is becoming a renowned jazz player – unfortunately, at the risk of his own morals.

One of the choices that Sharone Meir made with reference to the creation of the film was the use of dim, yellow-orange light. Normally, one would associate this color with candles, perhaps fall, or even homey-ness. However, the scenes in which this color palette is used reopens the discussion for the association of color to mood. Meir skillfully utilizes these orange tones when Neiman is in the presence of Fletcher, his studio band conductor and instructor. This color scheme when placed in the story of “Whiplash” implies a sinister, ungodly meaning as it begins to divulge the true intentions of Fletcher– to, at all costs (life or death,) create a “god” of jazz. The combination of Fletcher’s egomaniacal nature, the ways he acts on this, as well as the color palette portrays an inferno complex in relation to the creation of jazz, and further, one of the greats.

To balance this idea, Meir also utilizes cooler tones such as greenish-blues often associated with the soft light of an underground jazz club; or even some of the established old-school jazz artists from the past, such as John Coltrane or Kenny Dorham. Meir utilizes this color palette when Neiman is in the act of playing, skillfully contrasting the fiery oranges used to enunciate the inferno of Fletcher and Neiman’s relationship and conflicts. The use of these greenish-blues gives the film a distinct visual weight that outlines the internal conflict within Neiman as he begins to decide what is really worth it; a meaningful life, or a meaningful after-life.

The use of cinematography in “Whiplash” not only surpasses the typical movie filmed in such a short time frame and budget, but also creates a story itself. One of crucial decisions, painstaking motives, morals, and the meaning of life. “Whiplash” is one of the only 10/10 movies I have ever watched and continues to stick with me to this day as a lover of both jazz and cinematography.