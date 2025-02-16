Calling All Pin Traders To The Hard Rock Cafe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Pin trading has become a common activity at Disney Parks since the early 2000s, but did you know they may have followed the footsteps of another company with international locations? The Hard Rock Cafe is also known for its fans and variety of collectibles offered at their locations. Disney’s pin trading first started after the Millennium Celebration at Walt Disney World in Oct. 1999 and has since spread to Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris all before the end of 2001. However, the Hard Rock Cafe Pin Collectors’ Club was founded in 1993, six years before Disney developed their pin trading empire.

While some fans travel to various spots to collect the t-shirts or other memorabilia from each unique Hard Rock location, each location also has a pin board. These boards are often located behind the register and can be viewed upon request. Unlike Disney trading, there are more stipulations when it comes to completing a trade. Employees do not carry pins on their person to trade, and you cannot just trade any pin for the one that catches your eye. The major rule to keep in mind is that you cannot trade any pins that are currently being sold at that location.

The employees at the Orlando location, in Universal Studios Citywalk, made a couple recommendations to our party for future trades. Looking online for pins from previous years can be a great way to grow your collection, find rare pins, or just get a few pins that can be traded at any location. You also can go to your nearest location and pick up pins specific to the city it is located in. These pins should always be unique to any other location you travel to, and can help other collectors complete their collections as well!

I highly recommend these as souvenirs for fans of the Hard Rock Cafe, or even as a fun family activity during your travels. It also can be a new collection for those that already enjoy trading in places such as Disney. Everyone can find a pin that they like to remember a great experience!