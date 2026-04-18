Books To Read To Get Into A Summer Mood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With summer right around the corner, I am desperately searching for my next summer read. Every year, I curate the perfect blend of summer books to read while tanning by the pool or just hanging outside in the summer sun. I believe that, in the summer, it is necessary to read at least a few books that are fun, easy, and sure to make you smile. This list encompasses novels that I have read and enjoyed over the summer months, and I hope they will spark some inspiration for your summer TBR.

Reckless by Elsie Silver.

Reckless is part of an interconnected stand alone series. I have yet to read the other ones in the series, but I greatly enjoyed this one. Typically, I am not one to enjoy country-based romance novels. This one pleasantly surprised me when I decided to pick it up one day and give it a try.

The novel follows a woman who becomes unexpectedly pregnant after leaving a toxic marriage. When she moves to a small town looking for a fresh start, she doesn’t expect to meet the rowdy bull rider, Theo Silver. And when their feelings start to get in the way, they must navigate what their relationship means.

I really enjoyed the flirtiness and fun of this novel. It’s a great summer read because it’s quick, easy, and perfect for anyone going out West this summer. If you are looking for a steamy romance book full of bull riders and country, this is the read.

Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez.

I absolutely adored this book. Both Emma and Justin believe themselves to be “cursed.” They have a problem where, when they break up with someone, the next time that person dates they end up getting married. To fix this, they decide to date and hopefully break their curse. However, their relationship becomes complicated when things outside of their control start to happen.

This book was so enjoyable because it was so much more than the romance. It touched on themes of mental health, difficult family situations, and found family. While the romance was a large part, it also touched on much deeper topics. This book, while cute and fun, will definitely pull at your heart strings.

Just for the Summer is a must-read during the summer time. Set during the summer, it’s the perfect novel to cozy up outside with and dive into Jimenez’s deep and wonderful writing.

Happy Place by Emily Henry.

Any book by Emily Henry is perfect for the summer, but this one in particular gives you that feel-good sensation. Henry is a master at romance books, so any one of her novels is sure to be a great romance read.

Harriet and Wyn have been in a steady relationship for most of their life. Every year, Harriet, Wyn, and their friends rent a cottage in Maine to leave the world behind and catch up. Except this year, their friends don’t know that Wyn and Harriet have broken up. So, the two hatch a plan to pretend to keep dating so as not to upset their friends.

This novel not only focused on the relationship between Wyn and Harriet, but it also focused on the importance of friends. This was such a feel-good novel and perfect for the summer. It looked at themes of found family and friendship, all while set in the picturesque beaches of Maine. I would recommend this book to anyone who is a fan of Henry, or anyone who wants a book that is not solely focused on romance.

One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune.

Carley Fortune is the queen of summer romance novels. One Golden Summer is set on a picturesque lake in Canada. It follows Alice Everly as she spends time with her grandmother at the place she spent her summer when she was 17. While there, Alice is reunited with Charlie, the man from a photo Alice took years before. As they spend more time together, they realize they may have greater feelings for each other.

This book is the perfect summer romance. It is the perfect book to curl up with while visiting the beach or the lake. It’s a must read during summer vacation, as it literally feels like summer in a book. For anyone looking for a cute romance, this is it.

Each of these books are the perfect read for summer. I greatly enjoyed reading all of them during the warm and sunny months. As summer gets closer, I greatly look forward to having more time to read, especially cute romance books. I hope you enjoy these fantastic reads!