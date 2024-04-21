The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Disclaimer: Her Campus at MSU was gifted samples of Arm & Hammer plus TheraBreath toothpaste.

Arm & Hammer is well known for baking soda, so before I used the toothpaste I took a look at the ingredients list to see if it was included. Sure enough I saw sodium bicarbonate, the chemical compound commonly known as baking soda, listed as an ingredient. I was worried that it would make the paste feel like it had a grit to it, but I was pleasantly surprised when I tried it for the first time. There definitely is some grittiness, but it makes my teeth feel extra clean. I have never felt my teeth feel so fresh and spotless when using any other toothpaste, and I think the baking soda plays a big role in that.

The TheraBreath adds a minty flavor and keeps my breath smelling fresh for the rest of the day. I absolutely enjoy the addition of it to the product because it adds an additional benefit not found in most toothpastes.

I plan to continue to use this product and buy larger tubes of it since it has solidified its position in my morning routine. Using Arm & Hammer plus TheraBreath toothpaste makes brushing my teeth an enjoyable experience.