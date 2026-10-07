A Review of the Alanis Morissette Concert

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This summer, I rediscovered the album Jagged Little Pill by Alanis Morissette. Undoubtedly one of the greatest albums of all time, I was listening to it almost every day. One day in July, I got a notification that she was going to play at Soaring Eagle Casino in Mount Pleasant on Sep.19. I immediately texted my best friend and said, “oh my gosh, can we please go?” Promptly after that, we purchased tickets. As the days passed, I got more and more excited for this show. Finally, it was the day of. My best friend, her brother, and her mom all filed into the venue and found our spot on the hill. The show started, and it was a night I will never forget.

When Alanis came out, the crowd erupted in cheers. She opened the show with “Hand in My Pocket,” which is, of course, one of my favorites. Her voice sounded so good, especially after performing live for over 30 years now. It actually shocked me how amazing each song sounded. Every single tune sounded almost exactly how it sounds on her album. Alanis’ stage presence was incredible, and her show was so entertaining. She also used her voice as an artist to bring political issues to attention through her video presentations during songs like “A Man.” I really respect how she went about that; it was not the entire point of the show, but she effectively showed her opinions and used her voice to amplify the issues she deemed important.

To be perfectly honest, I do not know many of her songs other than those on Jagged Little Pill. However, seeing her live opened my eyes to a lot of her other songs. My favorite performances from the show were definitely “You Oughta Know” and “Ironic.” The crowd was so energetic during those songs in particular, and it was so fun to be a part of that. Screaming the words with my best friend is a moment I will never forget. Ultimately, I cannot recommend going to see Alanis Morissette enough. Even if you only know a few songs, she makes the show so fun. If you ever get the chance, I would definitely recommend seeing her.