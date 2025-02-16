A Review of Nintendo’s New “Super Mario Party Jamboree”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Oct. 17, a new version of Nintendo’s “Mario Party” was released, titled “Super Mario Party Jamboree.” I am by no means a video game expert, but I have always loved playing the different versions of “Mario Party” on the Nintendo Switch. I was counting down the days until the new version’s release, and let me tell you, it did not disappoint.

Nintendo’s “Mario Party” series was first released in 1998 and has since grown substantially as a fan favorite in the Super Mario franchise. Since its beginning, there have been 13 different versions of the game for multiple different game consoles. My personal favorite thus far has been “Mario Party Superstars,” which was released in 2021 to be played on the Nintendo Switch.

“Mario Party” allows players to choose a character and compete against friends or the computer in a board-game style map. After rolling the dice, players can land on an abundance of different spots – but the ultimate goal is to collect enough coins to buy as many stars as possible. Players also compete in mini-games between rounds to earn more coins and help them win.

“Super Mario Party Jamboree” included several new maps, mini-games, and characters to play as. In my opinion, it is much more intricate than the previous “Mario Party” games. It feels as though every turn is something new, and that’s what makes it exciting. However, I will say that this version feels like it takes much longer to get through – so set aside a good chunk of your time to play one game. For reference, it took me and my friends about an hour and a half to play the standard ten-round map.

I have not played all of the maps yet, but I have loved the details in each one so far. Every map is extremely different from the other, so every game will also be different — making it even more interesting.

If you need a new game to play with your friends that’s easy, fun, and competitive, I recommend checking out the new “Super Mario Party Jamboree.” It is an exciting game of twists and turns that brings a standard board game to the next level.

It can be purchased from the Nintendo Store for $59.99 to play on the Nintendo Switch.